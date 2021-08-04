U.S. Women’s Basketball Beat Australia and Advance to the Semifinals

The United States opened up a 14-point lead after the first quarter, extended it to 21 at halftime, pushed it to 30 in the third quarter and never looked back. Brittney Griner added 15 points and 8 rebounds and A’ja Wilson had 10 points against Australia, the second in the world.

The United States led their Olympic winning streak to 53 straight games. This year’s team leads the Olympic tournament in points, shooting percentage, rebounds, assists and blocks. But that may have been further motivated by a 70-67 loss to Australia in a warm-up game last month in Las Vegas.

“We haven’t talked much about it,” said center Sylvia Fowles. “We watched the movie yesterday before practice and it was about the last. We try not to dwell on what happened in Vegas, but I think everyone got the memo and we knew exactly what happened.