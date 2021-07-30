U.S. women’s soccer advances to the semifinals, and other highlights from Friday.

TOKYO – The U.S. women’s football team beat the Netherlands on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the quarter-finals on Friday night. Then, a semi-final against Canada on Monday.

In tennis, Novak Djokovic’s surprise loss to Germany’s Alexander Zverev ended his candidacy for a Golden Slam. The first track final, the men’s 10,000 meters, was won by Ethiopian Selemon Barega.

Ryan Murphy won a silver medal in the men’s 200-meter backstroke, but caused a stir by suggesting that the race, won by Russian Evgeny Rylov, may have been marred by drug use.

The eight United States men and women each finished fourth, meaning the United States failed to win a rowing medal for the first time since 1908.