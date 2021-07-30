U.S. women’s soccer advances to the semifinals, and other highlights from Friday.
TOKYO – The U.S. women’s football team beat the Netherlands on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the quarter-finals on Friday night. Then, a semi-final against Canada on Monday.
In tennis, Novak Djokovic’s surprise loss to Germany’s Alexander Zverev ended his candidacy for a Golden Slam. The first track final, the men’s 10,000 meters, was won by Ethiopian Selemon Barega.
Ryan Murphy won a silver medal in the men’s 200-meter backstroke, but caused a stir by suggesting that the race, won by Russian Evgeny Rylov, may have been marred by drug use.
The eight United States men and women each finished fourth, meaning the United States failed to win a rowing medal for the first time since 1908.
The reigning gold medalist Connor Fields of the United States was in a prime position in his BMX semi-final when he cut the rider’s wheel in front and fell into a nasty three-bike crash. Medical staff looked after Fields for several minutes before he was transported from the track on a stretcher and taken to hospital.
Teddy Riner of France, a legendary heavyweight judoka, failed in his attempt to win a third consecutive gold medal, but won a bronze medal.
The US women’s basketball team improved to 2-0 with an 86-69 victory over Japan. A’ja Wilson had 20 points. The women’s rugby team were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Great Britain, 21-12.
April Ross and Alix Klineman won their beach volleyball group with a perfect 3-0 record; they qualified for the round of 16.
