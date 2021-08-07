U.S. Women’s Water Polo Won its Third Straight Gold Medal

The United States played the lockdown defense, putting bodies in front of plenty of shots from Spain before they even reached goal. Ashleigh Johnson, widely regarded as the best goalie in the world, played most of the game and saved 11 of the 15 shots that hit her.

“His presence, you can feel it, even when you’re offensive,” Musselman said of Johnson. “You hear his voice wherever you are.”

The road to the title was not as easy as expected.

Heading into the Tokyo Olympics, the American team seemed almost unstoppable: between the 2016 and 2020 Games, they amassed a record 128-3. Spain have also been the opponent of the Americans in the last two finals of the world championship. The United States won those games, 11-6 and 13-6.

But the Americans suffered an unexpected group game loss to eventual bronze medalists Hungary 10-9. The team only shot 29 percent that day; in the final, that figure was a more characteristic 54 percent.