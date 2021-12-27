U19 Asia Cup India Beat Afghanistan By 4 Wickets Enter Semi-Final Pakistan may clash in the final

The Indian team made it to the semi-finals of the Asia Cup Under-19 cricket tournament on 27 December 2021. They beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets in Group A match. Now in the semi-finals, they will take on the winner of the match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Group B on 28 December. Pakistan is also in India’s group.

Pakistan has also reached the semi-finals. He will clash with whoever loses in the match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Looking at the performance of the teams of India and Pakistan in this tournament so far, it can be said that the teams of India and Pakistan will face each other in the final. India finished second in Group A after Pakistan. Pakistan won all their matches.

This tournament is being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In the match played at Dubai’s ICC Cricket Academy Ground No. 2, India won the toss and elected to bowl. Batting first, Afghanistan scored 259 for 4 in 50 overs. Chasing the target, the Indian team scored 262 runs for 6 wickets in 48.2 overs and won the match.

Raj Bawa and Kaushal Tambe shared an unbroken 65-run partnership for the 7th wicket for India. Bawa (43 not out) and Tambe (35 not out) took charge when India were struggling at 197 for 6. However, both of them played their part well. Due to this, the Indian team achieved the target with 10 balls remaining.

Earlier, in-form opener Harnoor Pannu (65) and his partner Angkrish Raghuvanshi (35) got the team off to a good start by adding 104 runs for the first wicket. In the middle order, however, captain Yash Dhul (26) and Nishant Sindhu (19) could not convert good starts into big scores. Harnoor and Raghuvanshi consistently brought the ball to the boundary line.

Harnoor hit eight fours and Raghuvanshi hit six fours in his innings. Left-arm spinner Noor Ahmed (4 for 43) broke the partnership by getting Raghuvanshi out leg before. After this Harnoor and Sheik Rashid (six) also returned to the pavilion. Due to this the score became 116 runs for 3 wickets.

Captain Dhul and Sindhu tried to set up the innings. Khalil Khaleel dismissed Sindhu. Due to this the score became 162 runs for 4 wickets. Noor Ahmed took his third wicket by dismissing Dhul. Then Aradhya Yadav (12) was dismissed leg before and created panic in the Indian camp.

After this, Bawa and Tambe took the responsibility very well. Both worked patiently and took the team to the last-4. Tambe hit the winning boundary. Suliman Safi played a patient innings of 73 runs for Afghanistan. At the same time, Ejaz Ahmed Ahmedzai scored an unbeaten 86 off 68 balls.