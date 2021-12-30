U19 Asia Cup- India Reaches Into Finals By Beating Bangladesh in Semifinal Match Unbeaten Pakistan Lost Semifinal Against Sri Lanka

The final match of the Under-19 Asia Cup between India and Sri Lanka will be played in Dubai. Sri Lanka thrashed invincible Pakistan in the semi-finals. India defeated Bangladesh to make it to the final.

India and Sri Lanka will face each other in the final of Under-19 Asia Cup on 31st December. In the semi-final match where Team India defeated Bangladesh by 103 runs. On the other hand, Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 22 runs in the entire tournament to make it to the final.

Playing first in the semi-final match, India scored 243 runs for 8 wickets in the stipulated 50 overs. Shaik Rashid had scored the highest unbeaten 90 runs. Apart from this, captain Yash Dhul scored 26 and all-rounder Raj Bawa scored 23 runs. In the last, bowler Vicky Ostwal scored 28 runs off 18 balls to take the team’s score past 240.

Chasing the target of 244 runs, Bangladesh lost their first wicket for 31 runs. After this, half the team returned to the pavilion on 59 runs. Apart from Atiful Islam’s 42-run knock, no player could contribute much and the entire Bangladesh team was reduced to 140 runs in 38.2 overs.

All the bowlers contributed for India. After batting, Vicky and Raj also spread their fire in the bowling. Both took two wickets each. Apart from this, Rajvardhan and Ravi Kumar got 2-2 and Nishant Sandhu and Kaushal Tamble got one success each. This was India’s third win out of 4 matches in this tournament.

Invincible Pakistan’s semi-final defeat

Talking about the second semi-final match, Sri Lanka defeated the tournament invincible Pakistan in a low-scoring match. Sri Lanka had scored just 147 runs in the first play and the entire team was all out in 44.5 overs. In reply, Pakistan’s team was all out for 125 runs in 49.3 overs.

The Sri Lankan bowlers performed brilliantly and defended the small target. Travin Mathew took 4 wickets and captain Dunith Velalge took 3 wickets. After winning all the matches of the group stage, Pakistan were knocked out in the semi-finals after losing by 22 runs. Now Sri Lanka will face India in the final on 31st December. This match will be played at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.