U19 Asia Cup India won title 3rd time in a row beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets in final to set biggest win record

With this win, India also holds the record for the biggest win in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2021-22. Earlier this record was in the name of Pakistan. Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by 4 wickets on 23 December 2021.

India’s Under-19 cricket team gave a new year gift to the countrymen. They defeated Sri Lanka by 9 wickets in the final of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup cricket played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on the evening of 31 December 2021.

India has won this title for the third time in a row and for the 8th time in a row. He could not win this title only in 2017. Then the Afghanistan team became the champion after defeating Pakistan by 185 runs. India defeated Sri Lanka by 144 runs in 2018 and Bangladesh by 5 runs in 2019. The Under-19 Asia Cup was not organized in the year 2020 due to Corona.

With this win, India also holds the record for the biggest win in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2021-22. Earlier this record (in terms of wickets) was in the name of Pakistan. Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by 4 wickets on 23 December 2021. The Indian team has already made the record of winning by most runs this season. He defeated Bangladesh by 103 runs on 30 December 2021.

Due to rain, the match was reduced to 38-38 overs instead of 50-50. In this match Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat. He scored 106 runs for 9 wickets in 38 overs. However, according to the Dwkurth Lewis method, India had got a target of 102 runs to win. India won the match by making 104 for one wicket in 21.3 overs.

Chasing an easy target, the Indian team started poorly. Opener Harnoor Singh became lbw on the personal score of 5 runs. At that time only 8 runs were added to India’s account in 4.1 overs. However, after this, openers Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Sheikh Rashid did not let any wicket fall. Both shared an unbeaten partnership of 96 runs for the second wicket and made the team the champions.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi played a brilliant half-century innings of 56 not out. Sheikh Rashid remained unbeaten on 31. For India, left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal took three for 11, while off-spinner Kushal Tambe bagged two successes. Raveen de Silva contributed 15 runs for Sri Lanka.