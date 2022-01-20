U19 World Cup 2022: Covid Hit Indian Team Beats Ireland by 174 Runs Progressed to Quarter Finals

U19 World Cup: 5 gamers together with the captain and vice-captain of the Indian workforce have been contaminated with Kovid earlier than the match. Barely out on the sphere, 11 gamers made it to the quarter-finals after registering a surprising 174-run win over Ireland.

The Indian Beneath-19 workforce registered an enormous 174-run victory over Ireland of their second group stage match. This victory is particular as a result of 6 gamers of India together with captain Yash Dhul couldn’t be current on this match due to Kovid. Barely the workforce may discipline 11 gamers. Additionally, it’s the second largest win when it comes to runs on this match.

With this win, Team India has additionally made it to the last-8. India posted a formidable complete of 307 for 5 with half-centuries from openers Angkrish Raghuvanshi (79) and Harnoor Singh (88) and a 164-run opening partnership between the 2. Throughout his innings of 79 runs, Raghuvanshi hit 10 fours and two sixes whereas taking part in the identical variety of balls.

Harnoor confronted 101 balls and bought the ball throughout the boundary line 12 occasions. Aside from these two, Raj Bawa contributed 42 runs (two fours and one six in 64 balls) and Nishant Sindhu, who was captaining the match, contributed 36 runs in 34 balls with 5 fours.

After this, Rajvardhan Hangargekar did wonders in the long run and performed an unbeaten innings of 39 runs in 17 balls with 5 sixes and a 4 to assist the Indian workforce cross 300 runs. Aside from captain Yash Dhul and vice-captain Sheikh Rashid, 4 different gamers have been discovered to be Kovid-19 optimistic. Fortunately the workforce may land within the taking part in XI.

Chasing the goal of 308 runs, Ireland’s workforce appeared to falter from the start. On 36 runs, 4 gamers of the workforce returned to the pavilion. After this, Joshua (28) and Macbeth (32) carried the rating for a while however on seeing the entire workforce was diminished to 133 runs. Kaushal Tambe, Garv Sangwan and Anishwar Gautam bought 2 every.

That is India’s second win within the Beneath 19 World Cup 2022. Earlier, India gained the primary match in opposition to South Africa by 45 runs. The Indian workforce is current in Group B which incorporates India, South Africa, Ireland and Uganda. Team India has to play its final league match in opposition to Uganda on 22 January. That’s, India’s place has been confirmed within the quarter-finals.