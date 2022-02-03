U19 World Cup 50 KM Daily Travel To Academy Even Corona Attack Not Break Spirit of 17 Year Old Shaik Rasheed

Rashid’s father Sheikh Balisha lost his job, had to wander from city to city, but he fulfilled his son’s dream. Rashid is also a sensible son. When Rashid got corona during the Under-19 World Cup, he felt that his dream was broken. However, he became the captain of the team at a time when the country needed him the most.

Indian captain Yash Dhul’s century and vice-captain Sheikh Rashid’s fighting innings are being praised everywhere after securing a 96-run victory against Australia in the semi-finals of the Under-19 World Cup. Rashid also deserves this honour. It is 17-year-old Rashid, who traveled 50 km daily to make cricket a career. He was also attacked by Corona, but no problem could break his spirit.

The Indian team made it to the final of the Under-19 World Cup on 3 February 2022. He reached the final for the fourth time in a row. Where Yash Dhul played an important role in India’s victory. At the same time, Sheikh Rasheed also played an important role. Yash Dhul scored 110 runs in 110 balls with the help of 10 fours and a six. Rashid returned to the pavilion after scoring 94 runs in 108 balls with the help of 8 fours and a six.

Shaikh Rashid continued to lead the innings with Yash Dhull shoulder to shoulder at a time when India lost their opening two wickets for 37 runs. Dhul and Rashid shared a 204-run partnership for the third wicket and played a vital role in taking the team to a score of 290 for 5 in 50 overs.

The road to reaching this point has not been easy for Rashid. The cricket academy where Sheikh Rashid trained was in Mangalagiri, about 50 km from his home in Guntur. But Rashid rarely misses practice, as his father Sheikh Balisha used to take him that far every day on his scooter.

Whether it was rain or sun, heat or dust storm, Balisha and nothing mattered to him. Let us tell you that Guntur gets very hot in summers. Balisha lost her job. He had to wander from city to city, but kept the cricket dream alive in his son’s heart.

Balisha used to work as a recovery agent for banks in Hyderabad. Recalling the old days, Balisha told the Indian Express, “At the same time a friend of mine saw Rashid batting during a match at the academy (Prasad Cricket Academy). He called me and said that he is talented. You should encourage him. Unfortunately, we were not financially able to support her training and studies other than paying her rent, so in 2012, I returned to Guntur.’

“The fees for the local cricket academy in Guntur were very high,” said Balisha. However, he figured it out. He started taking Rashid to a cricket ground 6 km away from his home. There he began to throw-downs. A few months later, he came to know about ACA’s residential cricket academy and took Rashid for trial.

Rasheed though young, he understood the extent to which his father went to make his cricketing dream come true. Balisha said, “Rashid never asked me to take me to a movie or park or bring toys or gadgets. He was always into cricket. I also did everything I could to give it to him.

Rashid also won the hearts of academy coach J Krishna Rao with his technique and restraint. “He must have been 7 or 8 years old and facing our U-16 bowlers quite comfortably,” says coach Rava. He looked so composed. I knew he had talent.’

As long as his father had a job at a local automobile firm, all was well. In fact, Balisha started arriving late for work due to the daily commute of 50 km. In the meantime, Koch offered a solution. J Krishna Rao is also the coach of wicketkeeper KS Bharat. “His father was a bit hesitant, but I managed to convince him to let Rashid stay at the academy,” Rao said.

Two years later, Rashid was selected for the Andhra Under-14 team. Then in the Vijay Merchant Trophy in the 2018-19 season, he scored 674 runs at an average of 168.50. It also included three centuries. The dream race continued. In Vinoo Mankad Trophy (2020-21), he became the second highest run-scorer with 376 runs in 6 matches.

Selected for the Under-19 Asia Cup in December last year, he scored an unbeaten 90 off 103 balls against Bangladesh in the semi-final. Rao said, ‘The stage was well prepared for the Under-19 World Cup, but after the first game against South Africa, he turned corona positive.’

Rao told, ‘He called me and broke down. He had high fever and severe body pain. He called me around 2 pm and started crying. He said, Sir, I think my World Cup is over. I may not be able to recover till the knockout.

However, Krishna Rao allayed their fears. Rao said, ‘After talking about cricket for 30 minutes, I felt a new energy in it. We talked about things we can control. I instructed her to follow the protocol, focus on recovery and keep the negativity aside.

Luck also favored Rashid. He recovered before the quarter-final against Bangladesh. He scored 26 runs against Bangladesh. It wasn’t a big innings, but the big thing was that he was back on the field. That’s what mattered. It would not be wrong to say that the same confidence made him the hero of the country today.