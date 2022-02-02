U19 World Cup- England Reaches Into Finals After 24 Years Afghanistan Lost in Semifinal by 15 Runs

England Marches to Under-19 World Cup Finals: In the semi-finals of the Under-19 World Cup 2022, England defeated Afghanistan by 15 runs to make it to the final after 24 years. Earlier, England had achieved the distinction of becoming world champion in 1998.

U19 World CupIn the first semi-final of the Under-19 World Cup 2022, England defeated Afghanistan by 15 runs to make it to the final for the first time after a wait of 24 years. In this match, English spinner Rehan Ahmed took 4 wickets for 41 runs in 6 overs. The special thing was that Afghanistan had lost 3 wickets after scoring 3 runs in the last 12 balls.

Let us tell you that this match was reduced to 47-47 overs due to rain. Playing first, England scored 231 runs for 6 wickets. Then with the Duckworth-Lewis method, Afghanistan got the target of 231 runs. Afghanistan needed 19 runs in the last 12 balls with 4 wickets remaining. But Rehan Ahmed took 3 wickets for just 1 run in the 46th over.

Batting first in this match, England scored 231 runs in 47 overs. George Thomas (50), George Bell (56) and Alex Horton (53) played half-centuries. Noor Ahmed and Naveed Zadran took 2-2 wickets for Afghanistan. Chasing the target of 231 runs, Afghanistan started off well.

Nanegaliya Kharot returned to the pavilion without opening an account on the total of 1 run. After this Mohammad Ishaq (43) and Allah Noor (60) took over the innings and added 93 runs for the second wicket. But apart from him, none of the batsmen could last long. Captain Suliman Safi was also dismissed without opening the account.

Bilal Ahmed (33), Abdul Hamid (37) and Noor Ahmed (25) raised hopes in the last. But Rehan Ahmed dashed these hopes and took 3 wickets for 1 run in the 46th over of the innings. After this, Joshua Boyden gave just 2 runs in the last over to take England to the final after waiting for 24 years.

Earlier in 1998, England’s team became the world champion and in 1988, for the first time, the Under-19 World Cup was organized in which Australia became the champion. This is the 14th edition of the Under-19 World Cup, whose final match will be played on February 5. The winner of the second semi-final between India and Australia will face England in the title match.