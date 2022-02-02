U19 World Cup IND vs AUS Five Top Performers to Watch For In Second Semifinal Team India is Unbeaten Against Kangaroos in Last 24 Years of Event

IND vs AUS Under-19 World Cup Top 5 Performers: In the second semi-final of the Under-19 World Cup 2022, all eyes will be on these five players from India and Australia. Talking about the record, India’s edge is heavy on the Kangaroos.

In the second semi-final, eyes will be on these top-5 performers

IND vs AUS Under-19 World Cup Top 5 Performers: In the second semi-final of the Under-19 World Cup 2022, all eyes will be on these five players from India and Australia. Talking about the record, India’s edge is heavy on the Kangaroos.

India will face Australia in the second semi-final of the Under-19 World Cup 2022. Many players have proved themselves in the current ICC events. In which the names of Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Raj Bawa, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhul and Australian batsman Teague Willey are included.

On the other hand, if we look at the record, then the Indian team is invincible against Australia in the Under-19 World Cup for 24 years. A total of 7 matches have been played between the two teams in the Under-19 World Cup, where Team India has won 5 and Kangaroo team has won two. The special thing is that in this tournament against Australia, India has not lost a single match for the last 24 years.

The last time the Kangaroo team defeated India was in 1998. After 1998, a total of 5 matches were played between India and Australia in this tournament and the Indian team has been successful in registering victory in all. In the knockout matches, India has played a total of 3 matches against Australia and have won all.

In the second semi-final, eyes will be on these top-5 performers

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Indian Under-19 team opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi has proved himself in the quarterfinals by scoring 44 against Bangladesh, 79 against Ireland and 144 against Uganda. All eyes will be on him in the semi-final match against the Kangaroos. He has so far scored 272 runs in the tournament playing 4 matches. He is fourth in the list of top scorers.

Vicky Ostwal

Vicky Ostwal is India’s best bowler with 9 wickets in 4 matches of the current Under-19 World Cup. He took 5 wickets for 28 runs against South Africa. He also took two wickets in India’s one-sided victory against Bangladesh in the quarterfinals. All eyes will be on the left-arm orthodox Indian spinner in the second semi-final match.

Raj Bawa

Indian Under-19 team all-rounder Raj Bawa has done wonders with both bat and ball. In the current Under-19 World Cup, where he took 4 wickets against South Africa, he also played an innings of 42 runs against Ireland. He impressed everyone by scoring 162 runs in 108 balls against Uganda. He has scored 217 runs in 4 matches. In such a situation, he can prove to be a trump card in the semi-final against Australia.

teag willy

Australia batsman Teague Willey has so far scored 264 runs in 4 matches in the Under-19 World 2022. He has also scored a century and a half-century. He is the top scorer of the Kangaroo team and he is in fifth place in terms of the entire league. All eyes will be on Willie in the semi-final match and it remains to be seen how the Indian bowlers can beat him.

Yash Dhul

Indian Under-19 team captain Yash Dhul has played less matches in this season though. But after being infected with Corona, he has returned again. Before getting infected, he also played an innings of 82 runs against South Africa in the current World Cup. He was then unbeaten on 20 against Bangladesh in the quarterfinals. In the semi-finals, all eyes will be on the Indian captain, how he bats as well as captaincy.