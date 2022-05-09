U2 delivers surprise underground performance from Ukraine bomb shelter



KYIV, Ukraine (WABC) — The band U2 delivered a surprise underground performance in Ukraine.

Bono and The Edge sang ‘Stand by Me’ with the singer of a Ukrainian pop group.

The three put on a show inside a subway station that serves as a bomb shelter in Kyiv.

The acoustic set also included performances of U2 hits like ‘With or Without You’ and ‘Angel of Harlem.’

Bono says President Zelenskyy invited them to perform as a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people.