UAE Friendship Cup 2022 Fans Will Bollywood Actor And Indian Cricketer Clash In UAE Squads Match Details Live Streaming and All You Need To Know

14 hours ago
UAE Friendship Cup 2022 Match Details: UAE Friendship Cup 2022 will start from March 5. 4 teams will participate in this. The tournament will be based on T10 format, ie each team will play 10-10 overs in the match.

The inaugural edition of the UAE Friendship Cup 2022 is to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from March 5. This match is to last for 3 days. The special thing is that the team of Bollywood actors is also participating in this tournament.

This means that now the fans will get to see a clash between the teams of Mohammad Azharuddin-Ajay Jadeja and Suniel Shetty and Sohail Khan. Not only this, teams of Pakistan Legends and World XI Legends will also participate in this tournament.

ARBA Sports Services LLC in collaboration with the Safety Ambassadors Council of Dubai is hosting a unique and innovative cricket tournament next week. After the resounding success of Road Safety World Series and The Legends League Cricket, it was decided to organize this innovative tournament.

UAE Friendship Cup 2022 will start from March 5. 4 teams will participate in this. The teams will have retired cricketers and Bollywood stars. This tournament will be based on T10 format, that is, each team will play 10-10 overs in the match. The matches of the tournament will start at 7:00 PM IST at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Here are 4 teams

India Legends: Mohammad Azharuddin, Ajay Jadeja, Venkatesh Prasad, Nayan Mongia, Vinod Kambli, WV Raman, Ajay Sharma, Rajesh Chauhan, Nikhil Chopra, Sanjay Bangar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Robin Singh, Munaf Patel, Mohammad Kaif (depending on availability), Irfan Pathan ( subject to availability).

Bollywood Kings: Sunil Shetty, Sohail Khan, Aftab Shivdasani, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Saqib Saleem, Kunal Khemu, Sharad Kelkar, Vatsal Seth, Apoorva Lakhia, Varun Badola, Sameer Kochhar, Indranil Sengupta, Kabir Sadanand, Tushar Jherwani, Sahil Choudhary.

Pakistan Legends: Imran Nazir, Salman Butt, Mohammad Yusuf, Yasir Hameed, Rana Naveed, Mohammad Irfan, Raza Hassan, Taufeeq Umar, Rahat Ali, Zulfiqar Babar, Abdur Rahman.

World XI Legends: Abdur Razzaq, Shahryar Nafees, Dollar Mahmood, Jupiter Ghosh (Bangladesh), Ajanta Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara, Chamara Kapugedera (Sri Lanka), John Simpson (England), Samiullah Shanwari, Fareed Ahmed Malik, Ashraf Sharfuddin (Afghanistan), Brendan Grim Taylor, Elton Chigumbura (Zimbabwe).

Here is the tournament schedule

match date teams Time
1 05 March 2022 India Legends Vs World XI Legends 7:00 pm
2 05 March 2022 Bollywood Kings Vs Pakistan Legends 8:45 pm
3 05 March 2022 India Legends Vs Bollywood Kings 7:00 pm
4 06 March 2022 Pakistan Legends Vs World XI Legends 8:45 pm
5 06 March 2022 Bollywood Kings Vs World XI Legends 7:00 pm
6 06 March 2022 India Legends Vs Pakistan Legends 8:15 pm
7 07 March 2022 Final ,


