UAE: Houthi rebels blow up 3 oil tankers near Abu Dhabi airport, killing three including two Indians

In keeping with the report of Dubai’s Al-Arabiya English, three folks have died on this explosion. Six others acquired minor accidents. In keeping with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) officers, the reason for the blast could possibly be a drone assault.

Three folks, including two Indians, had been killed after three petroleum tankers exploded in Abu Dhabi’s Musaffa. The third civilian among the many useless is alleged to be from Pakistan. In keeping with the report of Dubai’s Al-Arabiya English, three folks have died on this explosion. Six others acquired minor accidents. In keeping with UAE officers, a drone assault could have been the reason for the blast.

The Indian Embassy within the United Arab Emirates has confirmed that it has acquired details about the loss of life of two Indians within the blast. A tweet from the Indian Embassy mentioned that the UAE authorities have knowledgeable in regards to the loss of life of three folks, including two Indians, as a result of explosion of oil tankers in Musaffa. Efforts are on to assemble extra data associated to this.

In keeping with a Reuters report, Abu Dhabi Police mentioned in a press release that “preliminary investigations have discovered components of a small plane which will have been drones, which prompted tanker explosions and fires on the airport.”

(*3*)

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed duty for the assault. Yemen’s Houthi rebels mentioned they’d launched their navy operations deep into the UAE and would give extra particulars within the subsequent few hours.

In keeping with studies, on Monday, these blasts passed off in tankers carrying petrol of Abu Dhabi Nationwide Oil Firm (ADNOC). Preliminary investigation by the police has revealed that simply earlier than the tankers caught fireplace, drone-like figures appeared within the sky, which fell in two areas.

Allow us to let you know that final 12 months additionally Houthi rebels focused Saudi airport. Earlier than the assault in August, final 12 months in February 2021, Houthi rebels additionally carried out drone assaults on an airport in southern Saudi Arabia. A passenger aircraft caught fireplace on this assault. Houthi rebels have focused Saudi airports prior to now, however that is the primary time they’ve attacked an airport in Abu Dhabi.