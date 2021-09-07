UAE Midday Break Rules: UAE Workers End Noon Break Rules: UAE Break Rules End in Mid-Day

The UAE Ministry of Manpower has announced that the ‘break’ rule designed to provide relief to workers in the summer will expire on September 15. The rule was made to give laborers working in the scorching sun a little rest in the middle of the day. A fine of Rs 10 lakh was provided for the violation. It will now be canceled after three months.According to a Khaleej Times report, the ministry had implemented the rule from June 15, under which it was prohibited to work outside pay between 12:30 pm and 3 pm. Such leave is given every year so that the laborers working in the scorching sun can get some rest and take care of them during the summer season. Along with mandatory rest, awareness campaigns were also conducted.

Conditional discounts to some companies

This was necessary to take care of the health of the workers during the outbreak of the corona virus along with heatstroke. Under the ban, only companies that were technically needed were allowed to work during the day. However, some conditions were also applicable for this. Workers were to be provided with clean, cold drinking water. Apart from this, items like salt and lemon were also given.

Penalties for violations

For this, both the local administration and the private sector worked together on the scheme. Under the new rules, working hours were also limited to 8 and payments for overtime were also made mandatory. Under this, a fine of 5 thousand dirhams was fixed per worker company and a maximum fine of 50 thousand was fixed for hiring more workers.

