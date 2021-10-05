UAE passport ranks among the strongest passports in the world Learn about India Pakistan

The UAE passport has once again become the most powerful passport in the world. The Global Passport Index released by Orton Capital ranks the UAE passport number one in the world for achieving the ‘highest mobility score’ allowing entry into 152 countries. 98 countries offer visa-free entry, 54 countries issue visas upon arrival and 46 countries require visas before entry.

The UAE passport became the strongest passport for the first time in December 2018. It retained its position in 2019 but slipped to 14th in 2020. Now in 2021 the passport has once again topped the list and become the strongest passport in the world. The UAE approved amendments to the Citizenship Act earlier this year, which allowed investors, professionals, special talents and their families to obtain UAE citizenship and passports under certain conditions.

Change in order after Kovid-1

The ranking of the passport is based on the freedom of the holder and visa-free travel. The strength of the passport indicates the identity of the citizen. At the same time, it is an important factor influencing citizens’ access to global opportunities, ease of movement and quality of life. The rankings have been changed following changes to visa rules in countries following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Which place is India-Pakistan?

In this, Indian passport is ranked 85th. Last year the rank was 84. Afghanistan finished last, at 112th. Pakistan, on the other hand, is ranked fourth behind. It was earlier reported that Indian travelers in the UAE will now be given a redesigned Indian passport, which will have more security features than before. According to reports, applying for a new passport or renewing an old passport will result in a passport with a new design.