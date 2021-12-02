UAPA: CM Mamta Banerjee Asked To Swara Bhaskar Why dont you join politics filmmaker took a jibe at the actress by saying panauti

When Swara put her point in front of CM Mamta Banerjee, after this Mamta didi spoke to Swara that ‘why don’t you join politics’.

A video of Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar is becoming very viral on social media. In the video, the actress is seen appealing to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to protect democratic principles. Javed Akhtar is also seen with Mamta Banerjee in the video.

Actress Swara says during this time that she is not able to control her emotions because she follows them. In such a situation, he is quite excited while putting his point in front of him. When Swara put her point in front of CM Mamta Banerjee, after this Mamta didi spoke to Swara that ‘why don’t you join politics’. Filmmaker Ashok Pandit also reacted after seeing this video. During this time, Ashok Pandit also used the word ‘Panauti’.

What did Ashok Pandit say on this video of Swara: Filmmaker Ashok Pandit, reacting to this video of Swara Bhaskar, quipped and jokingly said- ‘Today in Mumbai city on the invitation of Mamta Banerjee and Javed Akhtar sahib, some urban naxalites of our industry called for making Mamta Banerjee a BJP-free India. Appealed! By evening, their dream was shattered as it came to know that Mamta and Sonia got into a fight! This is what is called a ranaut!’

Swara also tweeted this video And wrote in the caption- ‘Met Mamta Banerjee ji in Mumbai during an informal interaction with artists, activists and citizens. Shared some of his views and asked him what he thinks on UAPA. He also replied to it.

Met #MamtaBannerjee ji in Mumbai as part of an informal interaction with artists, activists and citizens. Shared some thoughts & asked her What Was her Take On UAPA : Here is the full interaction including her answer || https://t.co/iDs5OktZZr — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 1, 2021

In the video, Swara kept telling her talk to Mamta Banerjee for 4 consecutive minutes. During this, he mentioned many problems of the country. So at the same time, by mentioning some incidents that happened in the country in the past, he also raised serious questions on them. During this, the actress mentioned comedian Munawwar Farooqui. Comedian Munavwar was accused of allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments with his jokes. Because of which he also went to jail.