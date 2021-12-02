Uber Cab with WhatsApp partnered to give facilities ride booking online Starting from Lucknow in india

Uber and WhatsApp on Thursday announced a partnership to allow people in the country to book travel through WhatsApp. With this partnership, rides will no longer need to download or use the Uber app, a statement said. Everything from user registration, booking of travel to receiving travel receipt will be available within the WhatsApp chat interface. This is the first global initiative for Uber that will make booking a ride as easy as sending a WhatsApp message, the statement said. It is being launched first in the northern part of Lucknow on a pilot basis and will soon be expanded to other Indian cities.

Uber APAC Senior Director (Business Development) Nandini Maheshwari said, “We want to make it as easy as possible for all Indians to travel with Uber, and to do that, we need to connect with them on the platforms they connect with. They are comfortable. Our partnership with WhatsApp is for just this purpose, which will provide a new way for commuters to ride through a simple, seamless and reliable channel.”

Built on the WhatsApp Business platform, the partnership will expand access to Uber’s mobility services in one of the company’s largest international markets, the statement said.

The WhatsApp Business platform has been an important tool for businesses that want to build direct engagement with their consumers.

WhatsApp Head India Abhijit Bose said, “The Uber experience on WhatsApp is simple, familiar and relatable for users and has the potential to accelerate the adoption of Uber with a new category of riders in India.”

WhatsApp users can book an Uber ride in three easy ways – messaging Uber’s business account number, scanning a QR code, and clicking on a link directly to open an Uber WhatsApp chat. They will then be asked to provide pickup and drop off locations. Users will also get advance fare information and expected time of arrival of the driver.