Uber Lost $2.4 Billion, Thanks Largely to Didi Investment
China’s crackdown on its big tech companies is having repercussions around the world. On Thursday, Uber said it lost $ 2.4 billion in the most recent quarter, mainly due to an investment in Chinese ride-hailing company Didi.
The weight of Didi investment was a very exciting quarter for Uber as both customers and drivers were coming back on the road. The loss was 123 per cent higher than the same quarter a year ago, when Uber’s business was plagued by epidemics.
Didi, China’s largest ride-hailing company, has faced increasing pressure from Beijing on data security, privacy and labor protection since it went public in July. The crackdown sent Didi’s stock plummeting and hit Uber to 3.2 billion, which sold its Chinese business to Didi in 2016 in exchange for equity. That loss was offset by other investments.
In addition to Didi’s loss, Uber, headquartered in San Francisco, said his business was recovering from an epidemic. Its revenue was 8 4.8 billion, up 72 percent from the same period a year earlier, exceeding analysts’ expectations. Uber’s total bookings, fees and total remittances before paying drivers have increased by 57% to 23.1 billion.
The company said it had reached its first profitable quarter, with the exception of some expenses, such as stock losses and sister losses.
Drivers steadily returned to the platform in the third quarter, Uber said, adding that the company has added nearly 640,000 new drivers and couriers to the platform since January.
“Our initial and decisive investment in driver growth is still paying dividends, with drivers steadily returning to the platform, further improving the customer experience,” Dara Khosroshahi, Uber’s chief executive, said in a statement.
Riders were also returning to Uber, and began traveling longer than they had before the epidemic, Mr Khosrowshahi added. “Mobility gross bookings have increased by 18 per cent in the last two months and this Halloween weekend has crossed the 2019 level,” he said.
In the third quarter, Uber reported that 109 million users were active on its platform, including Uber Eats, riders and customers of its food delivery business. This is an increase of 40 per cent over the same period last year.
On Tuesday, Lift, Uber’s biggest competitor in the United States, also said its drivers were returning. Lyft’s revenue was $ 864.4 million, an increase of 73 percent over the same period last year and a loss of $ 71.5 million, a decrease of 84 percent.
Shares of Uber rose slightly in after-hours trading.
