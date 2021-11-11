Uber Lost $2.4 Billion, Thanks Largely to Didi Investment

China’s crackdown on its big tech companies is having repercussions around the world. On Thursday, Uber said it lost $ 2.4 billion in the most recent quarter, mainly due to an investment in Chinese ride-hailing company Didi.

The weight of Didi investment was a very exciting quarter for Uber as both customers and drivers were coming back on the road. The loss was 123 per cent higher than the same quarter a year ago, when Uber’s business was plagued by epidemics.

Didi, China’s largest ride-hailing company, has faced increasing pressure from Beijing on data security, privacy and labor protection since it went public in July. The crackdown sent Didi’s stock plummeting and hit Uber to 3.2 billion, which sold its Chinese business to Didi in 2016 in exchange for equity. That loss was offset by other investments.

In addition to Didi’s loss, Uber, headquartered in San Francisco, said his business was recovering from an epidemic. Its revenue was 8 4.8 billion, up 72 percent from the same period a year earlier, exceeding analysts’ expectations. Uber’s total bookings, fees and total remittances before paying drivers have increased by 57% to 23.1 billion.