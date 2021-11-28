Uber Survived the Spying Scandal. Their Careers Didn’t.



Relationships were strained, Mr Gisinto recalled, and both felt uneasy about sharing leadership.

Yet their work grew rapidly. The group, which consisted of dozens of employees, wanted to track Uber’s overseas competitors, be they taxi drivers or executives from the Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi. But they needed to protect their own authorities from surveillance and prevent web-scraping operations, which used automated systems to gather information about Uber’s pricing and driver supply.

It was a daunting task. To continue, the team outsourced some projects to intelligence agencies, which sent contractors to infiltrate driver’s protests. Other work was done in-house as Uber created its own scraping system to collect large amounts of competing data. Scraping public data is legal, but the law limits the use of such data for commercial purposes.

The team rushed to recruit more staff, and Mr. Gisinto recruited his acquaintances at the CIA: a co-agent, Ed Russo, and Jake Nokon, a former agent of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, who met Mr. Gisinto at the Joint Terrorism Task Force in San Diego. Worked.

Didi’s chief executive, Jean Liu, visited the Bay Area when Uber tailed her. And when Travis Kalanik, then chief executive of Uber, went to Beijing, the staff tried to throw out Didi’s surveillance teams. Kalanik’s phones shuttle to other hotels so that their location will be pinged where they are not.

“For us, it was all a game of helping our officers carry out their meetings without telling them who they were meeting,” he said. Henley, who led Uber’s global threat operations, said. “And it was a lot of fun, right? It was a cat-and-mouse game back then. ”