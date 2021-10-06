Uber wants to make airport trips less messy

Uber is rolling out a slew of new features designed to improve the most dangerous journey imaginable: airport travel. In select cities, customers can book a ride to the airport 30 days in advance and even send their flight information to their driver so they can track its progress in real time. The company is also using machine learning to improve curbside pickup.

As airport traffic continues to grow in the wake of the pandemic, Uber sees an opportunity to strengthen its position as the first choice for pickup and drop-off for air travelers, as well as improve drivers for , who have long complained about the current chaotic. System.

To begin with, Uber is rolling out its Uber Reserve advance booking feature at more airports around the US. The company is also working with flight database OAG to add flight tracking information. When booking a ride in advance, riders will be asked to provide their flight information, and within 24 hours of the flight landing, they will receive a notification of any delay or potential early arrival.

Working with the flight database OAG to add flight tracking information

Uber’s algorithm will respond to changes at any time, automatically adjusting reservation pickup times and notifying the driver. And if there are multiple changes in arrival times, the app will ensure that riders are not bombarded with in-app pings.

This is not entirely new territory for the company. Uber Reserve, the advanced booking module, was first launched in dozens of markets about a year ago. Prior to this, booking a car ahead of time has generally been a specialized area of ​​rental vehicle services such as black car and limo companies.

In fact, for years, Uber argued that such features were unnecessary when a car could be called to your front door in about five minutes. Worryingly, instead of responding to ride requests urgently, drivers may be wasting time by circling the neighborhood waiting for a designated customer.

Now, Uber is not only moving to advanced booking, but striving to make it as luxurious and respectful as possible for the rider. In addition to flight information, Uber is also offering 60 minutes of complimentary wait time at no extra charge. So if you’re not quite ready to get in the car after landing, the driver will wait for you for a full hour. Riders may not see the extra charge, but Uber will compensate drivers for the time spent waiting, so don’t expect this to be a profit-generating feature for the company.

So if you’re not quite ready to get in the car after landing, the driver will wait for you a full hour

Uber Reserve is exclusive to Uber Black and Uber Black SUV customers and will be available at the following airports: Atlanta (ATL), Charleston (CHS), Charlotte (CLT), Chicago (ORD + MDW), Dallas (DFW + DAL) , Denver (DEN), Fort Myers (RSW), Houston (IAH + HOU), Miami (MIA + FLL + PBI), Nashville (BNA), New Orleans (MSY), New York (JFK + LGA), Orlando (MCO) , Philadelphia (PHL), Phoenix (PHX), Seattle (SEA), and Washington DC (DCA+IAD).

If you don’t feel like planning things in advance, Uber is rolling out another new feature called Ready When You’re there. Customers who request a ride after you land can choose to pick up in 20 minutes, 10 minutes or as soon as possible—depending on how soon they think they’ll get off the plane and baggage Will make it through the field.

Uber currently operates the facility at six airports: Nashville (BNA), New Orleans (MSY), Portland (PDX), Philadelphia (PHL), Seattle (SEA) and Toronto (YYZ). It’s available today for Android phone users, with iOS coming in November.

And for those who prefer to live the dangerous way, Uber has a new feature to make intuitive curbside pickup less hectic. The company is using machine learning to predict demand ahead of time and then dispatches a set number of drivers, who can then be connected with riders more quickly.

This facility is available at 15 airports worldwide: Chicago (MDW), Las Vegas (LAS), Los Angeles (LAX), New Orleans (MSY), New York (JFK and LGA), Philadelphia (PHL), Portland (PDX) ), Salt Lake City (SLC), San Diego (SAN), San Francisco (SFO), San Jose (SJC), and Seattle (SEA) in the US as well as Kolkata (CCU), London, (LHR), Montreal (YUL), Riyadh (RUH), and Toronto (YYZ).

All of these new features come as the company is feeling more optimistic about its financials. In a recent filing with government regulators, Uber predicted it would be profitable this quarter for the first time in its history. While the company previously expected a net loss of less than $100 million, it now believes it can generate an adjusted profit of up to $25 million.

With the easing of lockdown restrictions around the world, demand for Uber’s ride-hailing business has begun to improve, resulting in severe driver shortages earlier this year. Meanwhile, the company’s food-delivery business, while still unprofitable overall, has boomed during the pandemic.