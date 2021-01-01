UBI Recruitment 2021: Apply for 347 available posts for various vacancies at unionbankofindia.co.in

UBI Recruitment 2021: Union Bank of India (UBI) has invited applications for recruitment to various posts in the Specialized Segment. According to the official notification, the total number of vacancies are 347. The online registration for the posts of Specialist Officer started from August 12 and will end on September 3, 2021.

The posts for which UBI Recruitment 2021 has started include Senior Manager, Assistant Manager, Manager, Forex, Assistant Manager, Technical Matter, Manager, Civil Engineer, Manager, Architect and other posts. To apply for these posts, the age and educational qualification of the candidates is different. Selected candidates on the posts of Senior Manager will be given pay scale from Rs 63840 to Rs 78230. For complete information about age limit, pay scale and educational qualification, candidates see official notification.

In the selection process for UBI Recruitment 2021 for the post of Specialist Office, candidates will have to go through Online Exam and Interview. The online exam for the post of Specialist Office will be MCQ based. It includes subjects like Language Ability, Aptitude, Reasoning. Candidates keep checking the official website for more details of Specialist Office post selection.

Union Bank recruitment project 2021-22: apply like this

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of Union Bank of India (UBI) unionbankofindia.co.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on the Recruitment tab

Step 3: Click on Apply Online

Step 4: Register yourself and enter your name, contact details and email-id

Step 5: Upload photo and signature and other required documents.

Step 6: After completing the registration pay the application fee.

Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

The application fee is Rs 850 for General, EWS and OBC category. SC/ ST/ PWBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee. Interested and eligible candidates can check eligibility criteria and other details through the main website.