UBTER Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021 on 21 May @ubter.in: Check Exam Date Here





UBTER Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021: Uttarakhand Board of Technical Schooling (UBTER) has launched the brand new admit card date and written check date for the put up of Staff Nurse (Group C) on its web site i.e. ubter.in. Candidates can obtain UBTER Admit Card from 21 May from 1 PM onwards from official web site of UBTER Staff Nurse Recruitment – ubtersn.in.

As per the discover, UBTER Staff Nurse Exam shall be carried out on 28 May 2021 from 10 AM to 1 PM at centres in Dehradun and Haldwani. Earlier, the examination was scheduled on 18 April 2021.

Candidates ought to carry their photo-ID together with the admit card and observe all covid-19 pointers.

UBTER Staff Nurse Admit Card Discover

(*21*)UBTER Staff Nurse Exam Sample

There shall be 2 papers consists of 200 objective-type questions as observe:

Paper Topic No. of Questions Marks Time Paper 1 Nursing (Diploma) 100 100 3 hours Paper 2 – Intermediate Degree Basic Hindi (Grammar) 30 30 GK and Questions associated to Uttarakhand 30 40 Basic Research – Historical past 5 40 Geography 5 GK/Laptop Information 5 Economics 5 Civics 5 Enviornment and Air pollution 3 Video games 3 Awards 3 Vital Dates and Days 3 Capital of States 3

UBTER will add the reply key of the examination on its web site for which candidates shall be told by means of every day newspaper.

Uttarakhand Board of Technical Schooling had invited purposes for recruitment of 1238 vacancies of which 990 vacancies are reserved for Feminine candidates and 248 for Male candidates beneath totally different classes.