UCEED Admission Card 2022: CEED, UCEED 2022 Admission Card: IIT Bombay has issued Admission Card, download here to download

Highlights CEED, UCEED 2022 Admission card issued.

The doorway check can be held on January 23.

Outcomes will are available in March 2022.

CEED, UCEED 2022 Admission: Indian Institute of Expertise, Bombay (IIT Bombay) has issued CEED, UCEED admission card. Candidates who’ve utilized for the Undergraduate Frequent Entrance Check for Design (UCEED) and Frequent Entrance Check for Design (CEED) can download their tickets from the official web site uceed.iitb.ac.in, ceed.iitb.ac Huh.



The doorway examination for the Bachelor of Design course can be held on January 23. For UCEED 2022 Admission Restore, IIT Bombay offers Admission Restore Window. The final date to amend UCEED 2022 admission is January 14, 2022. Candidates ought to contact UCEED workplace at IIT Bombay instantly in the event that they discover any errors or omissions in UCEED Admission Type. The tactic of downloading the ticket is given beneath.

How to Download UCEED 2022 Admission Card: Find out how to download

Step 1: Go to the official web site ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: On the house web page, click on on the hyperlink ‘CEED 2022 Admit Card’ or ‘UCEED 2022 Admit Card’.

Step 3: Login by getting into your registered e mail handle or ID and password.

Step 4: Admit card will open on the display.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout and maintain it with you for examination day.

CEED, UCEED 2022: Take a look at the vital dates here

Admission card issued – 12 January 2022

Examination – January 23, 2022

Reply Key – Draft 25 January 2022

Last Reply Key – 31 January 2022

CEED, UCEED Outcomes 2022 – March 8, 2022 (CEED), March 10, 2022 (UCEED)

Pattern of CEED and UCEED 2022 exams

Undergraduate Frequent Entrance Check for Design (UCEED) and Frequent Entrance Check for Design (CEED) can be performed in two sections – Half A and B. Half A can be on-line and Half B can be pen-paper based mostly. You can be given 3 hours to full each the exams. The CEED may have a complete of 200 marks and the UCEED may have a complete of 300 marks. Candidates are suggested to control the official web site for the most recent updates.

