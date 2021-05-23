UCIL Recruitment 2021 for 51 Mining Mate, Download Notice @ucil.gov.in





UCIL Recruitment 2021: Uranium Company of India Restricted (UCIL), a Public Sector Enterprise below the executive management of Division of Atomic Power, has launched a notification for the submit of Mining Mate on its web site – ucil.gov.in. Eligible candidates can apply for UCIL Mining Mate Recruitment by way of offline mode inside 20(Twenty) days from the date of publication of this commercial in newspaper.

Essential Dates

Final Date for Submission of On-line Utility -within 20(Twenty) days from the date of publication of this commercial in newspaper

UCIL Emptiness Particulars

Mining Mate – 51 Posts

UCIL Mining Mate Wage

Rs.34, 785/- per 30 days

Eligibility Standards for UCIL Mining Mate Posts

Academic Qualification and Expertise:

Intermediate with legitimate unrestricted Mining Mate Certificates of Competency for Metalliferous Mines issued by DGMS.

Candidate should possess 01 yr expertise as Mining Mate in Underground Metallic Mines after buying Mining Mate Certificates of Competency. Candidate should be capable to learn, write and communicate Hindi/Native language. Fitter – ITI in Fitter

Tips on how to Apply UCIL Mining Mate Recruitment 2021 ?

candidates fulfilling the eligibility standards could ship their functions giving full particulars of their age, qualification, expertise, phone quantity, e-mail id, current and everlasting tackle equivalent to village, submit workplace, district and pin code, caste certificates, a latest passport dimension {photograph}, promote attested copies of certificates and testimonials to the workplace of Common Supervisor(I/P&IRs/CP), Uranium Company of India Restricted, PO : Jaduguda Mines, Dist: East Singhbhum, Jharkhand – 832 102 by velocity submit/courier inside 20(Twenty) days from the date of publication of this commercial in newspaper.

UCIL Mining Mate Recruitment Notification PDF

