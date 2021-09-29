UCIL Recruitment 2021: Notification released for Assistant Superintendent and Supervisor Posts at www.uraniumcorp.in. Apply before 25 October

UCIL Recruitment 2021: Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has issued a notification for the recruitment of Assistant Superintendent (Civil) and Supervisor (Civil) posts under advertisement number 02/2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by downloading the application form from the official website and submit it on or before 25 October.

A total of 6 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 2 posts of Assistant Superintendent (Civil) and 4 posts of Supervisor (Civil) are included. The selected candidates for the post of Assistant Superintendent will be given a salary of Rs 61360 per month and for the post of Supervisor Rs 46020 per month. Please inform that these posts will be appointed on contract basis for one year.

According to the official notification, UCIL Assistant Superintendent Recruitment 2021 Candidate should have a degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent qualification from a recognized university. Apart from this, two years of experience should also be there. There itself, UCIL Supervisor Recruitment 2021 Candidate should have Diploma in Civil Engineering. Also should have five years work experience. Talking about the age limit, the age of the candidate for recruitment to the post of Assistant Superintendent should not be more than 30 years. Whereas, the maximum age limit for supervisor post is 35 years. For complete details of eligibility and age limit, candidates can check official notification.

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format and other necessary documents to the address given in the notification by 25 October for recruitment to the post of Assistant Superintendent and Supervisor. All the candidates must check their eligibility before applying. The official notification is available on uraniumcorp.in.

