UConn coach Dan Hurley tossed for pumping up crowd



Instead of waiting for March, Yukon men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley started going crazy a week ago. On Tuesday evening, Harley dropped out of his team’s game against 8th-ranked Villanova.

Hurley was not excluded for arguing on the call or reprimanding an officer. He was shown the door, waving his arms frantically up and down in an attempt to excite the crowd.

With just five minutes left in the first half and his Huskies holding a one-point lead, Harley whistled for a technical foul when he argued with an officer about a non-call. Instead of stepping back on the bench or walking the other way, Hurley exchanges high fives with one of his players then quickly heads to the home crowd and enthusiastically urges the Yukon trustee to get down at their feet and make some noise.

Crowds of Connecticut homes forced, sending a roar through the entire courtyard. Harley’s activities involved an officer who then committed a second technical foul on Yukon’s coach, forcing him out of the game.

Unusually ousted could serve as additional inspiration for Yukon, who sought a 9-point revenge on Villanova earlier this month. As soon as Hurley started showering ahead of schedule, the Huskies washed away the feeling of remorse and beat the visiting Wildcats 71-69.