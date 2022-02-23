Sports

UConn coach Dan Hurley tossed for pumping up crowd

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
UConn coach Dan Hurley tossed for pumping up crowd
Written by admin
UConn coach Dan Hurley tossed for pumping up crowd

UConn coach Dan Hurley tossed for pumping up crowd

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Instead of waiting for March, Yukon men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley started going crazy a week ago. On Tuesday evening, Harley dropped out of his team’s game against 8th-ranked Villanova.

Hurley was not excluded for arguing on the call or reprimanding an officer. He was shown the door, waving his arms frantically up and down in an attempt to excite the crowd.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

With just five minutes left in the first half and his Huskies holding a one-point lead, Harley whistled for a technical foul when he argued with an officer about a non-call. Instead of stepping back on the bench or walking the other way, Hurley exchanges high fives with one of his players then quickly heads to the home crowd and enthusiastically urges the Yukon trustee to get down at their feet and make some noise.

Dan Hurley, head coach of the Connecticut Huskies, responds to a game on the court during the first half of the college basketball game between Yukon Huskies and St. John's Red Storm on February 13, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY.

Dan Hurley, head coach of the Connecticut Huskies, responds to a game on the court during the first half of the college basketball game between Yukon Huskies and St. John’s Red Storm on February 13, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY.
(Photo by Gregory Fisher / Icon Sportswear via Getty Images)

Crowds of Connecticut homes forced, sending a roar through the entire courtyard. Harley’s activities involved an officer who then committed a second technical foul on Yukon’s coach, forcing him out of the game.

Dan Hurley, head coach of the Connecticut Huskies, responded to a court summons on February 13, 2022, at the Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, during the first half of the college basketball game between Yukon Huskies and St. John's Red Storm.

Dan Hurley, head coach of the Connecticut Huskies, responded to a court summons on February 13, 2022, at the Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, during the first half of the college basketball game between Yukon Huskies and St. John’s Red Storm.
(Photo by Gregory Fisher / Icon Sportswear via Getty Images)

READ Also  India Army India vs England

Unusually ousted could serve as additional inspiration for Yukon, who sought a 9-point revenge on Villanova earlier this month. As soon as Hurley started showering ahead of schedule, the Huskies washed away the feeling of remorse and beat the visiting Wildcats 71-69.

#UConn #coach #Dan #Hurley #tossed #pumping #crowd

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United vs Hyderabad - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment