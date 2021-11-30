Uddhav refuses to meet Mamta, but Trinamool chief talks to Sanjay Raut including Aditya Thackeray on politics

There were speculations about Mamta Banerjee’s visit to Mumbai that she would meet Uddhav. But Shiv Sena spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut clarified that the meeting could not take place due to health reasons.

Mamta Banerjee has reached Mumbai on her three-day tour. He was to meet Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray here, but this meeting could not take place between the two. Regarding this, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that due to health reasons, both the leaders could not meet.

Although Mamta Banerjee may not have met Uddhav Thackeray, but she did meet Shiv Sena leaders Aditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut in Mumbai. During this, there was talk on politics between the leaders of both the parties. Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and a minister in the Maharashtra government, welcomed him in Mumbai and Maharashtra. She said that we (Mamata Banerjee) met even 2-3 years ago when she came to Mumbai. In this meeting, we discussed many issues.

Sanjay Raut said after meeting Mamta that, along with Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, today I met West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee. Our politics and Bengal-Maharashtra relations were discussed on this occasion. He told that Mamta Banerjee went to Siddinayak temple and prayed for the health of Uddhav Thackeray.

Sanjay Raut said that Bengal and Maharashtra are not among those who bow down but are in fighting states. Let us inform that after reaching Mumbai, Mamta Banerjee paid tribute to the martyrs of the Mumbai attack after offering prayers at the Siddhivinayak temple. Regarding this, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) informed on the social media platform Ku that, “Mamata Banerjee prayed for the people by worshiping at the Siddhivinayak temple.”

It is believed that TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is working hard these days to create a separate front against the Bharatiya Janata Party. In this, apart from the Congress, she is meeting leaders of many parties.

Let us inform that on Wednesday, Mamta will meet NCP President Sharad Pawar in her Mumbai tour. Although his distance from the Congress leaders remains, on which the Congress has also expressed displeasure.