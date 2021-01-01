Uddhav Thackeray on third wave of corona: Raj Thackeray opposes ban on curd pot Uddhav Thackeray said that the central government has expressed the possibility of ban on curd pot on third wave

Mumbai

At this time, the celebration of Dahi Handi festival was banned in Maharashtra for fear of the third wave of Corona epidemic. The festival was not celebrated last year either. Religious places in the state are already closed. Politics in Maharashtra is hot on this issue. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray has strongly criticized the government. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has taken revenge on this.

Uddhav Thackeray said the Center has written to all states asking them to be prepared for the possibility of a third wave of corona. Whether it is Janmashtami or Ganeshotsav Dahi Handi program, we should not let the crowd gather in any way. I can show the central government’s letter to those who are protesting against this.

The BJP attacked

During a program in Mumbai, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also attacked the opposition BJP. “Some people think that there should be crowd-gathering programs that endanger the lives of ordinary people, but our government will not organize any such event,” he said.

That is what Raj Thackeray said

Raj Thackeray asked when Jan Ashirwad Yatra is being organized by BJP in Maharashtra. All work has begun. A cricket match is being played on the ground. When everything is becoming normal, then why only festivals are being banned. That is why I told all my workers to celebrate Dahi Handi. We’ll see what happens. Will Corona just spread through the festivities?

Corona cases began to rise again, with 150 deaths per day

In particular, corona cases are once again on the rise across Maharashtra. More than five thousand cases are being reported in a single day. In addition, 150 people are dying. Meanwhile, the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that cases of corona have increased. BMC Additional Commissioner Suresh Kakani said that the corona positivity rate in Mumbai is close to 1%. The figure is rising from 300 to 450 per day. The test has been extended.

BMC completes preparations for third wave

Kakani said those areas have been fully opened, where vaccination work has been completed. Asked about the start of the third wave, he said it was too early to say, but BMC has completed its preparations. BMC has created 1 lakh beds in 4 categories. Also the oxygen supply system has been updated.

