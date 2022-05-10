UDISE report: More than 50,000 government schools closed in the country, most schools closed in UP – Udise report shows a decline in government schools 51 thousand schools closed

Many government schools in the country have been shut down in the last few years. According to the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE Report 2018-19) plus data, the number of government schools in the country has decreased. So the number of private schools has increased. However, the shocking fact is that during the Corona epidemic, there was more enrollment in government schools than in private schools. According to UDISE's 2018-19 report, more than 50,000 government schools across the country have been closed. According to the report, the number of government schools has come down from 1,083,678 in 2018-19 to 1,032,570 in 2019-20. That is 51,108 government schools across the country.

In Uttar Pradesh, the number of government schools has declined by 26,074. In 2018, the number of schools here was 163,142 in September, down from 137,068 in September 2020. In Madhya Pradesh, the number of schools has dropped to 22,904. The number of schools here was 122,056 in September 2018 which decreased to 99,152 in September 2020.

According to the report, Bihar and Bengal are the two states with the highest increase in the number of private schools. Explain that UDISE is a unit of the Department of School Education, which provides data related to schools every year.