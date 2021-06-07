Udit Narayan calls Shanmukhapriya his daughter; sings Papa Kehte Hain for her – watch video





The upcoming weekend episode of Sony Leisure Tv's Indian Idol Season 12 might be a Sing Alongside episode with visitor judges Udit Narayan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya singing alongside a few of their well-known songs with the contestants. After Shanmukhapriya's efficiency, Udit Narayan goes on to inform the contestant that his son and host of the present, Aditya Narayan, treats her as his sister, in order that makes him her father. As a gesture of the candy bond Aditya and Shanmukhapriya share, Udit Narayan tweaks the lyrics of his well-known music, Papa Kehte Hain Bada Naam Karega, Beta Humara Aisa Kaam Karega to Papa Kehte Hain Bada Naam Karegi, BETI Humari Aisa Kaam Karegi.

Sharing the second on its official Instagram deal with, Sony TV wrote: "#IndianIdol2020 #AbhijeetBhattacharya aur #UditNarayan ji ke saath shaam hogi masti bhari aur #IdolShanmukhapriya ka chhayega jadoo! Dekhiye #UditAndAbhijeetSpecial #IndianIdol2020 iss Saturday raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par! @adityanarayanofficial @nehakakkar @vishaldadlani @realhimesh @fremantleindia @anumalikmusic @uditnarayanmusic @abhijeetbhattacharya @shanmukhapriya_1925 ."

Watch the video under:

Speaking about this candy gesture Shanmukha Priya says, "Udit Ji's candy gesture actually made me emotional and I want to say that at this time, I actually really feel blessed and thru the platform of a prestigious present like Indian idol, I've obtained unconditional love and assist from Aditya Narayan who, I lovingly name Aditya Bhaiya. I'm elated and my day has been made in true sense."

Keep tuned this weekend at 9:30 p.m. on Sony TV to witness this cute second on Indian Idol 12.

