Udit Narayan teases Kumar Sanu about women: Udit Narayan trampled Kumar Sanu on women in his life, how many Kapil Sharma came and went in the show
Earlier, when Kapil Sharma asked Udit Narayan if his daughter-in-law had come to his house, was he now walking around the house wearing a towel? Udit accepts this and says, ‘I still walk around in a towel. I am the son of a farmer. Hearing this, Kumar Sanu slaps him and says, ‘This is a farmer’s son. Never seen the ground but saw the towel.
Read: Seeing Udit Narayan, Krishna Abhishek said this about Mama Govinda, will the quarrel escalate?
Udit Narayan’s son Aditya Narayan married his girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in December 2020. When Udit appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with his son Aditya in the previous episode, it was revealed that Udit was walking around the house wearing a towel.
#Udit #Narayan #teases #Kumar #Sanu #women #Udit #Narayan #trampled #Kumar #Sanu #women #life #Kapil #Sharma #show
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.