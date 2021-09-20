Udit Narayan teases Kumar Sanu about women: Udit Narayan trampled Kumar Sanu on women in his life, how many Kapil Sharma came and went in the show

Udit Narayan, Anuradha Poudwal and Kumar Sanu were seen in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ this weekend. The three singers had a lot of fun, but they also made a lot of funny revelations. But the limit was reached when Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu started pulling each other in those revelations.

Actually this story started with Krishna Abhishek. Krishna told Kapil Sharma that whenever he goes to meet Kumar Sanu, go slowly by bullock cart. Because Kumar Sanu has sung ‘Dheer Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana’. Hearing this, Udit Narayan says, ‘Slowly, how much came and how much went in his life. There is still balance. His heart is still not full.





Earlier, when Kapil Sharma asked Udit Narayan if his daughter-in-law had come to his house, was he now walking around the house wearing a towel? Udit accepts this and says, ‘I still walk around in a towel. I am the son of a farmer. Hearing this, Kumar Sanu slaps him and says, ‘This is a farmer’s son. Never seen the ground but saw the towel.

Udit Narayan’s son Aditya Narayan married his girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in December 2020. When Udit appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with his son Aditya in the previous episode, it was revealed that Udit was walking around the house wearing a towel.