Udo Kier’s Latest Provocation: Leading Man
In 1966, the sulky-mouthed Udo Kier made his film debut in a short called “Road to Saint Tropez”, playing a gigolo who has an affair with an older woman. Their day at the Baie des Anges is a cinch, but by the time they arrive at the seaside town of the film’s title, it breaks her heart.
This summer, Kier is once again in a film shot by the water. But it’s far from the French Riviera, and it’s not a killer of women.
In “Swan Song,” a new film from writer-director Todd Stephens, Kier plays Mr. Pat, a flamboyant former barber languishing in a spooky retirement home outside of Sandusky, Ohio, a working-class town on the lake shore. Erie. With the promise of money, he hitchhikes into town to fulfill the wish of his recently deceased ex-client Rita (Linda Evans): to dress and make up his corpse for his open-casket funeral.
While browsing Sandusky, Mr. Pat meets Dee Dee, a protege turned rival (Jennifer Coolidge), and Dustin, Rita’s gay grandson (Michael Urie). But here’s the problem: Rita is a “demanding Republican monster,” as Mr. Pat puts it, and he wonders whether to “make a dead bitch look human.”
Regarding the role, Kier said he “had no fear at all,” a tombstone-worthy way of describing his own career, which was defined by unqualified performances as the characters. outraged for renegade directors.
“I couldn’t wait to make the movie because I never want to say I can’t do this,” he said. “I would go so far as to say it was like a dream project for me.”
“Swan Song,” now in theaters and on-demand August 13, complements Stephens’ independent Ohio trilogy, which began with writing “Edge of Seventeen” (1998) and co-writing and directing of “Gypsy 83” (2001), stories from Generation X gay boys can’t wait to leave Sandusky for New York. With Mr. Pat, the trilogy shines its spotlight on an older gay man who built his life in Ohio.
Stephens said he spent over a year trying to find the right actor to play a Stonewall Generation peacock who favors fancy fedoras and mint green leisure suits. Then a casting director raised Kier.
“I hadn’t thought of him because he’s German,” said Stephens, who based the character on Pat Pitsenbarger, a hairstylist and drag performer he met as a teenager exploring his own sexuality in Sandusky’s gay circles in the 1980s. “I had always thought of him in villainous roles. But on the other hand, he’s incredibly fabulous. Mr. Pat had big blue eyes like Udo. As soon as I met him, I knew he was Mr. Pat.
For more than five decades as an actor, Kier has used his ice blue eyes to provocative ends as a vampire for Paul Morrissey (“Blood for Dracula” in 1974), a psychiatrist for Dario Argento (“Suspiria” in 1977), a client for Gus Van Sant (“My Own Private Idaho” in 1991) and a demon and a baby for Lars von Trier (series “The Kingdom” in the 90s). He was Madonna’s dungeon mate in her 1992 book “Sex”.
Still to come for the prolific actor, the black comedy “My Neighbor, Adolf”, in which he plays a man suspected of being Hitler, and a recurring role in the second season of the Amazon Prime series “Hunters”, on the Nazi hunters.
With “Swan Song,” Kier marked a rarity for an actor at 76: a juicy lead role. On the phone from his home in Palm Springs, Calif., Kier took the conversation in a multitude of directions. These are edited excerpts.
How does it feel to have a leading role?
In every movie I’ve done, from “Blade” to “Shadow of the Vampire,” I’ve always had – I hate that word of support – I’ve had smaller roles. This is the first time after “Dracula” and “[Flesh for] Frankenstein “that I played the lead role. I always wanted to play a villain in a James Bond movie, but that didn’t happen.
Tell me about the shoot with Linda Evans.
In Germany, they called the street cleaners “Dallas” and “Dynasty” because when they were on TV there was no one in the street. [Laughs] I first met her at a restaurant the night before the shoot, and she was so normal. I was surprised because she wanted to rehearse and rehearse and rehearse. I liked it.
When we were filming, we were real. There was no actor. I’ve learned over the years that the good actors are the nicest people. It is only the insecure who complain all the time. Linda is one of the nicest.
How much did Sandusky influence your making of the film?
Everything was wonderful, easy. The main street has become for me like the studio of Paramount. I wanted to make the film as chronologically as possible. Since we started at the nursing home, I slept there alone without a camera and got the feeling of the hallways and bathrooms. Then I got an apartment in Sandusky.
Is there a gay man from your past who inspired your performance?
There was a lot. There were still some friends of the real Pat around, and they told me how he would hold his cigarette. There were also little things in my life that I saw in clubs or in private, how people, when they sit down, put one leg on the other. so much. But I also wanted to get out of the clichés. I didn’t mean to say, “Yes, my daughter. “
Do you identify with yourself anywhere under the LGBTQ umbrella?
When I was a young man in Germany, if two men lived together and the neighbors could hear erotic noises, they would call the police and people would be arrested. I think it’s wonderful what has been done everywhere, especially in America.
You’ve worked with real gay authors, including Fassbinder. What is your favorite memory of him?
I met Fassbinder when he was 15, and I was 16, in Cologne at a popular bar with a mix of truck drivers and secretaries. I went to London to work and learn English. One day I bought a magazine with his face on it calling him a genius and an alcoholic, and I thought it was Rainer from the bar.
When I returned to Germany, he offered me a role in “The Stationmaster’s Wife” and it was our first collaboration. We have made a lot of films together. We also lived together. Somewhere it says we had an affair, but that’s a lie. He was the only director to capture the state of Germany after the war.
Is there a movie of your own that people might not be familiar with but wish you could find out about?
I made “House of Boys”, a very important film for the gay community. It is all good [in 1984] in a nightclub in Amsterdam, which my character runs. The boys are there undressing, and I go out like Marlene Dietrich. The film is important because AIDS was coming, and no one knew what AIDS was. I think it’s something people should see.
In “Swan Song” and in real life, there is a generational gap between the older gay men who remember the worst years of AIDS and the younger men who don’t.
Cookie Mueller, my good friend, died of AIDS. I also lost a lot of friends in Germany. In front of the camera, I had that in mind.
Have you thought about what you would like to look like when you die?
[Laughs] I do not care. I guess if someone said I had seven hours to live I would have a party with wonderful drinks. After seven hours, I was jumping in my pool and not moving. People would say, “He’s so good! See how long he can hold his breath!
The problem would be if I was 85 and had no hair anymore. I’ll find someone to polish the top of my head.
#Udo #Kiers #Latest #Provocation #Leading #Man
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.