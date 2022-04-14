UEFA Champions League Atletico Madrid and Manchester City players clash in Tunnel police interfared

Atletico Madrid’s furious behavior continued even after the final whistle sounded in the quarter-finals of the Champions League football tournament against Manchester City. After the match was over, the players of both the teams got entangled in the tunnel (tunnel used for entering and leaving the field). Sime Versaljko didn’t get a chance to play off the bench during the quarter-finals but the Atletico defender tried to make an impact in the tunnel and the incident was caught on camera on Wednesday night.

The second leg on Wednesday ended in a goalless draw as City beat Atletico 1-0 on aggregate to advance to the semi-finals. Versalzco threw something at City’s crew in the tunnel and they had to stop by force as he gestured angrily. On the other side of the tunnel, City defender Kyle Walker was stopped by his teammates as he too was furious over the incident.

Despite this, Versalzco tried to confront City’s players. Returning to the dressing room, the police had to intervene to calm the atmosphere. European football’s top body UEFA will investigate the matter, but City manager Pep Guardiola does not want to escalate tensions. When Guardiola was asked about the money that was thrown at him, he said, “Everyone saw what happened but I didn’t say anything.”

Liverpool in the semi-finals Liverpool advanced to the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday on a 6-4 aggregate score despite a 3-3 draw against Benfica in the second leg of the quarterfinals where they face Villarreal. Club manager Jurgen Klopp decided to rest star players such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Jik and Trent Alexander Arnold in the second leg of the match.

Liverpool won the first leg 3-1, with a goal-scorer Ibrahima Konate scoring another in the 21st minute for Klopp’s side on Wednesday. Apart from him, Roberto Firmino scored two goals in the 55th and 65th minutes in the second half. Benfica was leveled 1-1 by Goncalo Ramos in the 32nd minute. But Liverpool again scored two goals to take the lead 3-1. But Benfica’s later substitutes Roman Yaremchuk and Darwin Nunez scored in the 73rd and 82nd minutes respectively. Liverpool are on their way to win the tournament for the seventh time and take an unprecedented four trophies this season.