UEFA Champions League Brings Out Fans Across New York City – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League has begun and there were some heavyweight clubs in action Tuesday.

The 13-time champions, Real Madrid, took on Parisian powerhouse PSG. They’ll play one match in each club’s stadium with aggregate scoring determining the winner.

Paris San Germain won the first leg in Paris in thrilling fashion, 1-0.

There are at least 38 supporter clubs around New York City, and they are on fire for the Champions League action.

PSG fans headed to Legends Football Factory in Midtown to cheer on their team.

As CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reports, fans were wild for the entire match. They have been waiting their entire lives for a team like this that has a potential of winning the Champions League, and this year, they believe they have the team.

The team’s last-second goal in Tuesday’s game brought the house down.

“What can you say about the environment here for this entire game?” Overmyer asked PSG Fan Club President Pierre Watiez.

“Well, this is what it’s all about here. I mean, you know, we share our passion. We have a group here that’s been supporting PSG for a very long time. We also welcome anybody in New York that’s a PSG fan and want to share our passion. We share the songs, we share the passion, we share, oh, this is so exciting for us. It’s like unbelievable,” Watiez said.

Real Madrid fans, meanwhile, headed to the Playwright Pub in Midtown.

The pub on 35th Street has been the home away from home for Real Madrid fans. There’s flags, signed jerseys and even a replica of the stadium. The fans who watch there come from every corner of the world.

“We are the largest supporters group outside of Spain. We have about 250 active members,” said Andres Tedesco, from the supporter club Peña Madridista NYC.

Tedesco is from Madrid and moved to the city years ago, but with his tattoos, he takes the team with him everywhere he goes.

That passion is shared.

“It’s definitely growing in the states and it’s going to continue to grow, so it’s been awesome to see,” said Tristan Pulver, from the East Village.

“I studied for three months the Spanish language just for Real Madrid. It’s honestly a part of my life,” said Yusuf Yassi, from Brooklyn.

Carlos Beltran, a Colombian native who lived in Madrid, told Rincon in Spanish this team transcends borders and has a global reach.

Despite their loss Tuesday, there was still excitement as optimistic fans look to the second game in March.

CBS2’s Kevin Rincon contributed to this report.

