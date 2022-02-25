UEFA Champions League final to be held in Paris, not Russia, amid Ukraine invasion



The final of the UEFA Champions League, one of the top football club competitions in the world, will be held in Paris instead of St. Petersburg, Russia.

The Associated Press and the Times of London published the first news, following Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

The final, a showcase event capturing a tournament featuring top football clubs across Europe, was to be held at Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg. Following intense public pressure, UEFA is taking the game to the Stade de France.

“UEFA would like to thank the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, for his personal support and commitment to transfer the most prestigious game of European club football to France in a time of unprecedented crisis,” the association said in a statement.

UEFA is under investigation for its relationship with Russia, including a lucrative sponsorship with Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched a multi-pronged offensive in Ukraine this week.