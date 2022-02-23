UEFA Champions League yet to break deep Russia ties despite Ukraine invasion



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

As the international community unites to oppose Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, a Kremlin-owned energy company continues to play a high-profile role in a premier European football competition.

The Union Champions League of the European Football Association hosts an annual tournament for the top teams across the continent. One of UEFA’s main sponsors is Gazprom, which has played a key role in Russia’s dispute with its neighbor.

Russia-Ukraine: ‘Mass’ cyber-attack targets Ukraine’s official websites: live update

In addition, this year’s Champions League final is scheduled to take place at the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg, Russia. So far, there are no known plans to change this or UEFA’s relationship with the state-owned company.

“UEFA will continue to monitor the situation closely. We have no further comment at this stage,” the company said in a statement to Gadget Clock Digital in response to a question about Gazprom’s sponsorship and whether the final would be scrapped. Russia

UEFA President Alexander Seferin and other top officials discussed the Ukraine crisis on Tuesday, a source familiar with the situation told the Associated Press.

Russia recognizes Putin’s recognition of independence from separatist provinces, says Ukraine is part of Russia

In recent months, Russia has used Gazprom to cut natural gas in Ukraine. In January, it reduced daily gas transport to Europe via Ukraine to a two-year low of about 50 million cubic meters. Sergei Makogan, head of Ukraine’s gas transmission operator, said it was much lower than agreed at 109.6 million cubic millimeters and did not give a reason for the change in Gazprom, Reuters reported.

Gazprom’s contract from 2018 to 2021 has sent more than US $ 45 million per season to UEFA under the SportBusiness sponsorship.

In May 2021, Gazprom expanded its UEFA sponsorship to include national team competition.

Gazprom’s presence in the European football world extends beyond the UEFA Champions League, as they also sponsor two European teams outside Russia, Germany’s FC Schalke 04 and Serbia’s Red Star Belgrade.

Neither the German team nor the Serbian club responded to Gadget Clock’ questions about their relationship with Gazprom, but the German government announced this week that it was taking steps that would significantly affect the Russian power bloc.

Germany has shut down the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is owned by a subsidiary of Gazprom. The pipeline would allow Russia to transport natural gas directly to Germany and avoid Ukraine altogether. Germany made the decision after Russian troops crossed the border into Ukraine earlier this week.

Germany has so far resisted calls to close the pipeline.

“Now the situation is fundamentally different,” German Chancellor Olaf Schulz said on Tuesday.

The British government is pushing for the removal of the Champions League final from St. Petersburg.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the House of Commons on Tuesday that “at this critical juncture, President Putin must understand that what he is doing is going to be a disaster for Russia.”

Johnson said: “He is going to end … a Russia that is more isolated, a Russia that has Periya status, Russia that has no chance of hosting a football tournament that invades the sovereign nations,” Johnson said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.