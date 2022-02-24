UEFA to move Champions League final from Russia amid invasion of Ukraine: reports



The European Football Association (UEFA) is holding an extraordinary meeting on Friday where it is expected to announce that this year’s Champions League Russia’s aggression in Ukraine will result in a final transfer from St. Petersburg, according to multiple reports.

The UEFA issued a statement on Thursday condemning Russia’s widespread attack on Ukraine, adding that it was “committed to our solidarity with the Ukrainian football community.”

“UEFA shares significant concerns of the international community regarding the growing security situation in Europe and strongly condemns the ongoing Russian military aggression in Ukraine.” Statement Beginning “As the governing body of European football, UEFA is working tirelessly to develop and promote football in accordance with common European values ​​such as peace and respect for human rights in the spirit of the Olympic Charter.”

It continued: “We stand firm in our solidarity with the Ukrainian football community and stand ready to extend our hand to the people of Ukraine. We are dealing with this situation very seriously and urgently. The decision will be taken by the UEFA Executive Committee. And will be announced tomorrow.”

Sources said Reuters And other outlets that UEFA President Alexander Seferin called an extraordinary meeting of the executive committee on Friday morning and are expected to agree on the transfer to the final to be held at Gazprom Stadium on 28 May.

The British government and fan groups have already called for the final not to be played in St. Petersburg, where the stadium is sponsored by Russia’s state-owned energy company Gazprom.

FC Schalke, which is also sponsored by Gazprom, also announced on Thursday that the company logo was being removed from its jersey.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.