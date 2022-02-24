Sports

UEFA to move Champions League final from Russia amid invasion of Ukraine: reports

The European Football Association (UEFA) is holding an extraordinary meeting on Friday where it is expected to announce that this year’s Champions League Russia’s aggression in Ukraine will result in a final transfer from St. Petersburg, according to multiple reports.

The UEFA issued a statement on Thursday condemning Russia’s widespread attack on Ukraine, adding that it was “committed to our solidarity with the Ukrainian football community.”

German soccer club has removed Russian firm Gazprom from Jersey

“UEFA shares significant concerns of the international community regarding the growing security situation in Europe and strongly condemns the ongoing Russian military aggression in Ukraine.” Statement Beginning “As the governing body of European football, UEFA is working tirelessly to develop and promote football in accordance with common European values ​​such as peace and respect for human rights in the spirit of the Olympic Charter.”

The logo of Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom is being removed from the jersey of the German football team Schalke following Moscow's widespread attack on Ukraine.

(AP Photo / Martin Meissner, file)

It continued: “We stand firm in our solidarity with the Ukrainian football community and stand ready to extend our hand to the people of Ukraine. We are dealing with this situation very seriously and urgently. The decision will be taken by the UEFA Executive Committee. And will be announced tomorrow.”

Sources said Reuters And other outlets that UEFA President Alexander Seferin called an extraordinary meeting of the executive committee on Friday morning and are expected to agree on the transfer to the final to be held at Gazprom Stadium on 28 May.

Alexander Seferin, President of UEFA during the UEFA Champions League Group H match between Chelsea FC and Zenit St. Petersburg on September 14, 2021 at Stamford Bridge, London, United Kingdom.

(Mark Atkins / Getty Images)

The British government and fan groups have already called for the final not to be played in St. Petersburg, where the stadium is sponsored by Russia’s state-owned energy company Gazprom.

On Wednesday, February 20, at the Luz Stadium in Lisbon, Benfica and Ajax in the second leg of the second leg of the Round of 16, in the second half of the football match, Benfica fans were present at the 20 advertisements of the Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom.

(AP Photo / Armando Franca)

FC Schalke, which is also sponsored by Gazprom, also announced on Thursday that the company logo was being removed from its jersey.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

