UFC 274 title fight takes shocking twist as Charles Oliveira misses weight, stripped of belt



The UFC 274 title fight between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gethez took a strange turn on Friday.

The two were set to square for the lightweight title, but 32-year-old Brazilian Oliveira missed half a pound and snatched the title. He came in at 155.5 pounds. Gethej weighed 155 pounds at the point.

Other major events are still there for Saturday night in Phoenix.

Olivera arrives at the weight-in with about 5 minutes left and misses the weight in the initial test. After missing another hour for a second chance, he lost weight again, according to ESPN.

Oliveira did not comment on the weight loss accident, but she was criticized on social media for a tweet she posted before she lost weight.

Oliveira was on a 10-match winning streak, winning every bout since June 2018. He last defeated Dustin Poirier by submitting in December.

Gethege defeated Michael Chandler in November 2021 with a recent submission. His only loss since 2018 has been to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Another major event between Rose Namazunas and Carla Asperger will go as planned. That fight was the first Strovet Bout rematch of the first Strovet Bout in 2014.