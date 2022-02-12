UFC champ Israel Adesanya passionately defends Joe Rogan amid controversy: ‘F— the noise’



Before the fight against Robert Whitaker, UFC champion Israel Adesnia excited the crowd at a UFC 271 press conference on Thursday where he hopes to defend his middleweight championship.

Adesnia has expressed support for UFC commentator Joe Rogan, who will not call the fight over “scheduling conflicts”. Rogan has come under fire after releasing a compilation video of him using the n-word amid allegations of spreading misinformation on his Spotify-hosted podcast.

Champ offered his comments after being asked about UFC President Dana White Rogan.

“First, let me take it. Wait. I’m black. I can take it,” Adesanya said, through MMA junkie. “Look, there’s a lot of C — S in this game. There’s a lot of snakes in this game. I’ve been in this fighting game since 2008. I enjoyed working with Joe Rogan, one of the most beautiful, great, humble mothers —-. Understand.

“F: Noise. You know what they’re trying to do. You can’t control the guy. He’s got the biggest platform in the world right now. That’s my n —- Joe Rogan. F —- the noise.… Only. You keep doing it, Joe. Eat some mushrooms. You keep doing it. “

Adesnia also commented on the Rogan controversy in an Instagram post.

Joe Rogan addresses Spotify scandal on Debate’s first stand-up show: ‘I’m talking about survival’

“We are living in a very strange time,” Adesnia wrote, adding several sheep emojis at the end of her post. “When a voice goes against the mainstream narrative, the organization has a systematic way to stop the spoken voice. I’m not telling you to think like me, I’m encouraging you to turn off your TV and think for yourself. They have fur on their eyes. Let it drag

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Rogan returned to the stand-up stage in Austin, Texas on Tuesday night and covered the controversy.

“I would say if [I was talking about] A Richard Prior bit or something, I would say in this context, “Rogan said.” Someone made a compilation of the word I said 14 times over 14 years and they put it on YouTube, and it turned out to be racist. Even to me! I’m me, and I’m watching it saying, ‘Stop saying that!’ I put my cursor over the video, and I think, ‘Four more minutes ?!’ “

“I haven’t used the term in years,” Rogan added. “But this weird kind of guy would go really crazy if you used that word and tweeted about it on a phone made by slaves.”

Tyler McCarthy of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.