ug gds vacancy 2021: India Post: Bumper recruitment for 10th pass in Uttar Pradesh, 4264 posts are getting government jobs without examination

UP GDS Post 2021: Uttar Pradesh Government Jobs: This is the best opportunity for government jobs in Uttar Pradesh. India Post is going to recruit bumpers in UP. Vacancies have been declared for more than 4000 posts of Gramin Dak Sevak i.e. GDS. There will be no exam, no interview for this recruitment. The application is to be made online. Applications have been issued for India Post GDS Vacancy 2021 UP Postal Circle (India Post GDS Vacancy UP). This news has links to notifications and applications.



Position Name – Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)

Number of posts – 4246

Pay Scale (India Post GDS Salary) – Rs.10,000 per month (This is basic salary. Full pay along with all other allowances will be available as per Government of India rules)

India Post GDS Eligibility: Eligibility

Candidates who have passed 10th i.e. high school examination from a government recognized board can apply for this government job. He studied Mathematics, Hindi and English in 10th standard. Your age can range from a minimum of 18 years to a maximum of 40 years.

UP GDS Application: How to apply

The process of online application for Uttar Pradesh GDS Recruitment 2021 has started from 23rd August 2021. You can apply till September 22, 2021. You have to apply by visiting India Post website appost.in or indiapost.gov.in. The application fee for General, OBC, Financially Weaker Section is Rs. There will be no application fee for SC, ST, Divyang and all women candidates.

UP GDS Selection Process: How to be selected?

Eligible candidates for UP GDS will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in 10th. That is, direct recruitment will be done without examination or interview.

Click here for India Post GDS UP Notification 2021.

Click here to apply.