Uganda Detains Weight Lifter Who Went Missing in Japan

The Olympic prospect competes in the men’s 56 and 67 kilogram weightlifting divisions, according to Twiine, and has represented Uganda at competitions in countries including Kenya, Morocco, Egypt and Australia.

While it is still unclear how he got to Japan without qualifying, Mr Ssekitoleko was frustrated after being told by sports officials that he did not qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, officials said. During a police interrogation in Uganda, he told police that he traveled to Tokyo with the confidence that he would attend.

Mr Ssekitoleko’s family and many in Uganda have urged the government to release him, saying his story is emblematic of the circumstances facing many young Ugandans who are struggling to make ends meet. The East African nation has one of the youngest populations in the world, and the multi-month lockdowns to stem the coronavirus pandemic have severely affected economic growth.

Mr Ssekitoleko’s wife Desire Nampeewo, who is five months pregnant, said they had recently encountered financial difficulties and were evicted from their home after defaulting on their rent.

“If there is a person or a country that can support him, they should do it,” said his mother, Juliet Nalwadda. “He really enjoys sports. I tried and failed to convince him to get away with it because he won nothing.

On social media, many used the hashtag #StandWithSsekitoleko to show solidarity with the athlete. Henry K. Tumukunde, presidential candidate in Uganda’s January elections, said the 20-year-old should be given “a second chance”.

“How many people can stand up and say they were good enough to represent the country at a major sporting event?” »Mr. Tumukunde asked on twitter. “Talent needs guidance and the right environment to be fully realized. “