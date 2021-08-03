UGC declares 24 institutions as fake, know the names of universities

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, while giving a written answer to a question in the Lok Sabha, said that the University Grants Commission (UGC) has declared 24 institutions as fake.

New Delhi. Usually, when we take admission in a college or university, we must check whether it is affiliated with UGC or not.

But recently, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, while answering a written question in the Lok Sabha, said on Monday that the University Grants Commission (UGC) has declared 24 self-styled institutions as fake and found violation of rules in two more institutions.

He wrote that on the basis of complaints received from students, parents, general public and through electronic and print media, the UGC has declared 24 self-styled institutions as fake universities.

Apart from this, two more institutes namely Indian Council of Education, Lucknow, UP and Indian Institute of Planning and Management (IIPM), Qutub Enclave, New Delhi are also working in contravention of the UGC Act, 1956. These matters are sub-judice in the court.

Eight fake universities in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of eight such fake universities – Varanasi Sanskrit University, Varanasi; Mahila Gram Vidyapeeth, Allahabad; Gandhi Hindi Vidyapeeth, Allahabad; National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur; Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Open University, Aligarh; Uttar Pradesh University, Mathura; Maharana Pratap Shiksha Niketan University, Pratapgarh and Indraprastha Education Council, Noida.

Seven fake universities in Delhi

There are seven such fake universities in Delhi – Commercial University Limited, United Nations University, Vocational University, ADR Centric Juridical University, Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, Vishwakarma Open University for Self Employment and Spiritual University (Spiritual University).

Two each in Odisha and Bengal

Odisha and West Bengal have two such universities each. These are: Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata and Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata as well as Navbharat Shiksha Parishad, Rourkela and North Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology.

Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Maharashtra have one fake university each.

They are – Sri Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, Puducherry; Christ New Testament Deemed University, Andhra Pradesh; Raja Arabic University, Nagpur; St. John’s University, Government of Kerala and Baraganvi World Open University Education Society, Karnataka.

What did Dharmendra Pradhan answer?

Elaborating on the steps taken by the UGC against fake or unrecognized universities, Pradhan wrote, “UGC issues a public notice regarding the list of fake universities/institutions in national Hindi and English newspapers.”

He further wrote, “The commission has also written letters to the state chief secretaries, education secretaries and principal secretaries to take action against such universities located under their jurisdiction.”

Show cause and warning notices are issued to unauthorized institutions awarding illegal degrees, when any self-styled institution is found or is found to be functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, 1956.