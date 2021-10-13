UGC: Good news! Not mandatory for PhD Assistant Professor recruitment, UGC instructions here

Assistant Professor Recruitment:The UGC has given great relief to the candidates who are preparing for the job of Assistant Professor. The requirement of PhD for Assistant Professor recruitment has been abolished till July 2021. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued this notice on 12 October 2021 on the official website ugc.ac.in.



Due to corona virus (Covid 1) outbreak, UGC has decided to postpone the requirement of PhD for Assistant Professor. That is, candidates who apply for Assistant Professor Recruitment between 1 July 2021 and 1 July 2023 are not required to complete a PhD. The Delhi University Teachers Union (DUTA) has welcomed the decision. DUTA President Rajiv Rai said the decision was a great relief to the ad hoc teachers in various departments of the university.

The UGC has amended with reference to Section 3.10, the minimum qualification for the appointment of teachers and other academic staff in universities and colleges and for the maintenance of standards in higher education, the Rules, 2018 in which Ph.D. The required qualification for direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in the Department of the University will be on 01.07.2023.

This amendment will be referred to as the UGC (Measures for Minimum Eligibility for Recruitment of Teachers and Other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education), Amendment Regulations, 2021. This update has been published in Part-III, in which four sections can be downloaded from both Hindi and English websites.

Earlier, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said that due to the Kovid-1 epidemic epidemic, the Center would not keep PhD as the minimum qualification for recruitment of assistant professors this year. The ministry has imposed a temporary moratorium on PhD for the recruitment of assistant professors and so far the PhD will not be mandatory for the post, but it has not been revoked, he said.