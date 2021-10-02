ugc net 2021 Latest News: UGC NET 2021: UGC NET exam will not be held on 6th October, do you know the date of new exam and admission card? – ugc net 2021 new exam date ugcnet.nta.nic.in, ugc net admit card kab

Highlights The UGC NET exam will not be held on October.

NTA announces new exam schedule

The UGC NET exam will start from October 17.

UGC Net 2021 Latest News in Hindi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced new dates for the UGC NET 2021 (NTA UGC NET Admit Card 2021) exam. The exam will no longer be held from October 6. The schedule of new examination dates has been released on the official website of UGC NET ugcnet.nta.nic.in. According to the new exam schedule (UGC NET 2021 new exam dates), the NET exam will now start from 17th October.



When will the UGC NET ticket be issued? (When is UGC Net 2021 Admission Card)

In fact, candidates have been waiting a long time for their UGC NET admissions for the exams starting October 6. It was assumed that the NTA would issue the tickets in the last week of September, one week before the exam. But in a fresh notice issued on October 1, the NTA said it had extended the exam dates. That means you have to wait for the net admission ticket. Tickets can now be issued in the second week of October.

When is the UGC NET exam? (Date of UGC NET Exam)

Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be held from October 6 to 8 and October 17 to 19, 2021, but according to the new exam schedule, the exams will now start from October 17, 2021 and end on October 25, 2021. However, a detailed datesheet has not yet been released. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for detailed datesheets and latest updates.

Why UGC NET Exam Schedule Changed?

Other exams are also being held on December 2020 and June 2021 as per the instructions issued by NTA. Cycle UGC NET exam on October 6 and 7. Therefore, the examination dates have been changed from 17 to 25 October 2021. The direct link to the notification is given below.

UGC Net Admission Card 2021: Here’s how to download Admission Card

To download UGC Net Admission, first of all visit the official website mentioned above. On the home page, the ‘NTA UGC NET Admit Card Download’ link will be activated, click on it. On the login page, enter your application number, date of birth and security code. Your ticket will open on the screen. Download it and print it out and keep it with you for future reference.

