UGC NET 2021: NTA reschedules exam dates for December 2020/ June 2021 cycle

UGC NET 2021: As per the new schedule, the exam will be conducted from October 17 to 25.

UGC NET 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the dates for the University Grants Commission (UGC)-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles to be held in October. Candidates can check the new schedule from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. As per the new schedule, the exam will be conducted from October 17 to 25.

According to the official notification, the dates for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles have been changed due to some major examinations being held on 06th and 07th October 2021. The UGC-NET 2021 exam was earlier scheduled to be held from October 6 to 8 and October 17 to 19, 2021. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official websites of NTA ugcnet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in for latest updates.

Commission has released the result of CDS exam, you will be able to download with these steps

University Grants Commission, National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2021 Admit Card is likely to be released soon. Candidates will be able to download the admit card by following these steps

Step 1: First of all candidates have to visit the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will get a link to download ‘UGC NET 2021 Admit card’. Click on it.

Step 3: After clicking, a new page will open in front of the candidates.

Step 4: Now on this page candidates have to login by entering their details.

Step 5: Now UGC NET 2021 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen in front of you.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) conducts the National Eligibility Test (NET) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) to determine the eligibility of Indian citizens for eligibility for assistant professorship, junior research fellowship, or both for Indian universities and colleges.

Now these candidates will also be able to become assistant professors, the government has relaxed the rules