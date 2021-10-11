UGC NET 2021 postponed, NTA Release New Notification check here the details

UGC NET Notification: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the UGC NET 2021 which was scheduled to start from October 17. NTA has said that the exam has been postponed as it is clashing with other major exams. Earlier on September 3, NTA had postponed the exam citing the same reason.

“Several requests have been received from candidates regarding clash with some other major exams. Hence NTA has decided to postpone the UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles to a later date, which will be announced soon,” NTA has informed the candidates through an official notification.

“Candidates are advised to visit NTA website regularly for new updates regarding examination. nta.ac.in, ugcnet.nta.nic.in See. For any query or clarification, candidates may call NTA Help Desk on 011 40759000 or write to NTA at [email protected] This time, NTA will conduct two sessions of UGC NET, December 2020 and June 2021 session, to regularize the exam cycle which has been disturbed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UGC NET exam has been postponed so many times

According to the notice issued on August 10, the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET exam 2021) was earlier scheduled to be held from October 6 to 11, 2021, it has since been divided into two sessions from October 6 to 8 and October 17 to 19. NTA had again released the revised schedule of UGC NET exam dates on October 1, according to which the exam was to be held from October 17 to 25. But the new exam dates have not been announced in the fresh notice.

The direct link to check the notification is ugcnet.nta.nic.in/webinfo/File/ViewFile?FileId=68&LangId=P.