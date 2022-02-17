UGC NET 2021 Result: Will NET Result Be Announced Today? Find out the latest updates here – Results of nta ugc net 2021 Get the latest updates on ugcnet.nta.nic.in today

Education

UGC NET 2021 Result: Will NET Result Be Announced Today? Find out the latest updates here

UGC NET 2021 Result: Will NET Result Be Announced Today? Find out the latest updates here
UGC NET 2021 Result: Will NET Result Be Announced Today? Find out the latest updates here

UGC NET 2021 Result: Will NET Result Be Announced Today? Find out the latest updates here

UGC NET 2021 exam results are expected to be announced soon. The result of the exam (UGC NET result 2021) can come today. On Wednesday, the University Grants Commission (UGC) said that the results of the National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) for December 2020 and June 2021 cycles would be announced in a day or two. Accordingly, the result (UGC NET 2022 Result) is likely to be announced today. UGC President Prof M Jagdesh Kumar had said that the UGC and NTA were working together on the results of the National Eligibility Test (NET). We want the UGC NET results to be announced in the next one to two days.

The results of UGC NET will be published on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can view their results by visiting this website only after submitting the application number and date of birth.

UGC NET Result 2021 will be able to check this way

Step 1: Visit UGC NET’s official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘UGC NET 2021 Results’ link.
Step 3: Now log in by typing the application number and date of birth or password.
Step 4: The result of NET 2021 will open on the screen, you can check it.
Step 5: In addition, you can take a print out for future use.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had merged the National Eligibility Test (NET) exams for December 2020 and June 2021 cycles. The first phase took place between 20 November 2021 and 5 December 2021; The second phase was completed online from 23rd December to 27th December 2021 and the third phase from 4th to 5th January 2022. About 12.67 lakh candidates have registered for UGC NET, who have appeared for the computer based test (CBT) examination in 213 cities at 469 centers.

