UGC NET 2021 Result: Will NET Result Be Announced Today? Find out the latest updates here – Results of nta ugc net 2021 Get the latest updates on ugcnet.nta.nic.in today
The results of UGC NET will be published on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can view their results by visiting this website only after submitting the application number and date of birth.
UGC NET Result 2021 will be able to check this way
Step 1: Visit UGC NET’s official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘UGC NET 2021 Results’ link.
Step 3: Now log in by typing the application number and date of birth or password.
Step 4: The result of NET 2021 will open on the screen, you can check it.
Step 5: In addition, you can take a print out for future use.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) had merged the National Eligibility Test (NET) exams for December 2020 and June 2021 cycles. The first phase took place between 20 November 2021 and 5 December 2021; The second phase was completed online from 23rd December to 27th December 2021 and the third phase from 4th to 5th January 2022. About 12.67 lakh candidates have registered for UGC NET, who have appeared for the computer based test (CBT) examination in 213 cities at 469 centers.
#UGC #NET #Result #NET #Result #Announced #Today #Find #latest #updates #Results #nta #ugc #net #latest #updates #ugcnetntanicin #today
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.