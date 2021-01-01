UGC NET 2021: UGC NET 2021 New Exam Date: UGC NET Exam Dates Changed, NTA’s New Notice See Here – ugc net 2021 New Exam Date Announced on nta.ac.in

Highlights UGC NET 2021 exam dates changed.

The UGC NET exam will now be held on these dates.

Check out the revised date schedule here.

UGC Net 2021 Latest News:New notification of UGC NET 2021 issued. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the revised test dates of UGC NET 2021. Candidates who are appearing for the National Eligibility Test (NET) Examination for December 2020 and June 2021 can check the new examination date notice (UGC NET 2021 Revised Exam Date) by visiting the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.



Why did the date of UGC NET change?

According to the latest notification issued by the NTA (National Testing Agency), several other important exams are also being conducted on the day of the exam on October 10, 2021. The NAT has decided to reschedule the UGC NET exam dates for the convenience of the candidates as there are other exams on the same day.

Find out when the UGC NET 2021 exam will be held (UGC NET 2021 new exam date)

According to the revised dates of the UGC NET 2021 December 2020 and June 2021 (UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021) cycles, the NET exam will now be held between 06 to 08 October and 17 to 19 October 2021.

This was the schedule for UGC Net 2021

Previously, the UGC NET exam was scheduled to start on October 06 and end on October 11. But to save the candidates from the loss of the exam, the NET exam has been further extended. Below is a direct link to the new notification by NTA for more details. In addition, candidates are advised to check the official websites of NTA ugcnet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in for the latest updates.

UGC Net 2021 Admission

A detailed date sheet based on the revised date of UGC NET will be released soon on the official website. Candidates will also be given tickets at the appropriate time before the examination. Once the tickets are issued, the candidates can download them from the official website of NTA. However, the date for uploading the ticket has not been given yet.

UGC NET 2021 Revised Exam Schedule Notice

