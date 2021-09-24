UGC NET 2021: UGC NET Admit Card 2021: Know When and How to Download UGC NET Admission Card, See Important Notice – Ugc net admit card 2021 Steps to download on ugcnetnta.nic.in, check for updates

Highlights UGC NET 2021 Admission soon.

Examinations will start from October 06.

The NTA had issued this important notice.

UGC Net Admission 2021: Candidates preparing for the UGC NET 2021 exam are now awaiting admission to the December 2020 and June 2021 exams (UGC NET 2021 Admission), which will expire soon. According to the revised dates of the UGC NET 2021 December 2020 and June 2021 (UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021) cycles, the NET exam will now be held between 06 to 08 October and 17 to 19 October 2021.



When and where can you download UGC NET tickets? (UGC Net Admission Card 2021)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon issue the UGC NET Admission Card 2021. Candidates who had applied for the National Eligibility Test (NET Exam 2021) can download their hall tickets from the official website of NTA on NTA.ac.in once the admission letter is issued. The NTA may issue tickets one week before the exam i.e. between 27th September to 1st October 2021.

UGC NET notification issued by NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently announced new test dates. The notification of the revised examination date issued by NTN states that on the day of the examination to be held on 10th October 2021, several other important examinations will also be held. UGC NET exam dates were rescheduled on the same day due to other exams. Previously, the UGC NET exam was scheduled to start on October 06 and end on October 11.

How to download UGC Net Admission Card 2021, check here

Step 1: After issuing the ticket, visit the official website of NTA or NTA UGC NET at ugcnetnta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, the ‘NTA UGC NET Admit Card Download’ link will flash, click on it.

Step 3: You will be redirected to the login page where you have to enter your application number, date of birth and security code.

Step 4: Your ticket will open on the screen.

Step 5: After downloading it, take a printout and keep it with you for further reference.

UGC NET 2021 Revised Exam Schedule Notice

Official website