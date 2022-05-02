UGC NET 2022: Apply for JRF and Assistant Professors through this Direct Link – ugc net 2022 Registration Process Starts Here Direct Link to Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the National Eligibility Test (NET 2022) for the University Grants Commission (UGC). The NTA has started this process by merging December 2021 and June 2022. Candidates wishing to appear in UGC NET 2022 Exam (UGC NET 2022) can apply by visiting the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates should keep in mind that the application process will continue till May 20, 2022. In addition, the application correction window will be opened from May 21 to May 23.

The NTA states in its official notice that the NTA NET will conduct examinations for JRF and assistant professors in CBT mode with the merger of December 2021 and June 2022. Although the dates of the exams have not been announced yet, according to the information received, the exams will be held in two shifts of 9 to 12 in the morning and 3 in the morning to 6 in the evening.

How to apply for UGC NET 2022

Step 1- To apply, candidates should first visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2- Click on the application link on the home page of the website.

Step 3- Candidates then register.

Step 4- Fill out the application form after registration.

Step 5Fill in the required details and upload all the documents.

Step 6- Upload the documents and pay the fee.

Step 7- Submit the form and get a print out for future use.

UGC NET 2022 Application Form Link

UGC NET 2022 Application Fee Structure

1- General category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 1,100 for filling up the application.

2- The application fee for EWS and OBC category has been fixed at Rs. 550 / -.

3- SC, ST, PWD and third gender candidates will have to pay Rs.